Social Media Imagines A “Black Guys Vs. White Guys” NBA All-Star Game

Nick Wright suggested splitting the NBA All-Star Game by race to make it competitive again. Yes, really.

Published on February 12, 2026
It’s not a secret that the NBA All-Star game has lost its luster.

Players aren’t as hungry as they used to be, which leads to sorry-ass defense, three-pointers, constant lobs, and games that total nearly 300 points.

But Nick Wright has come to the rescue to shake up the game and deepen the country’s racial divide in the process.

The First Things First host is always spouting insane hot takes on Bill Simmons’ The Ringer podcast, but his latest might be his most unhinged as he suggests we now split the All-Star competition by race.

The conversation starts with Simmons thinking it’s unfixable, and then he asks Wright for his bright idea.

“In four years, if your guy Kon Knueppel continues on this trajectory…,” Wright said. “And we just have to say, ‘You know what? PC headlines be damned. White guys vs. Black guys.’”

He continues, “Luka, Joker, Flagg, Reaves, Knueppel against Wemby, whomever. There would be a real edge to the game. It would get a lot of attention. I’m telling you right now — guys would play f-cking hard. There would be a real edge to the game.”

He explains that Black men have dominated the league for “the last 50 years,” and a split-race game has never been a toss-up more than it is now, especially with the influx of all the Eastern European shooters.

“In the meantime, I don’t know what the hell you do,” Wright said.

The NBA would commit brand suicide by going with such an outlandish theme, but it shows just how far we’ve strayed from the All-Star Weekend’s golden era that these ideas are being spouted publicly.

Commissioner Adam Silver is aware of fans’ groans and has tried to reinvent the format several times recently, including this year’s three-team round-robin tournament featuring U.S. vs. World teams. Last year, there were four teams: the OGs, Young Stars, Global Stars, and Rising Stars. But it only lasted a year, so you can guess how that went over.

Players have aired their grievances, too, with Draymond Green calling it “ridiculous,” and players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James not vibing with the constant stoppages of play.

Kevin Durant even tweeted last year that the league should just “cancel all-star weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time.”

It also doesn’t help that the league’s most polarizing players in the modern era have refused to participate in the dunk contest like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Vince Carter in years past.

See social media’s reaction to the nonsensical race-splitting idea below.

