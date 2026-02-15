Sneakerheads Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Jordan 6 “Salesman” Release

Source: Nike / NIke

Perhaps nothing gets sneakerheads more excited than a classic Air Jordan from the ’90s making a return.

A coveted retro may take some heat when small changes are made to differentiate it from previous releases, but for once, fans are all in on the Air Jordan 6 “Salesman.”

After all, it’s just a pair of Infrareds with a little more of that bright red across the midsole for an added pop of color. (Don’t worry, that rich black nubuck and icy sole stayed put.)

While that aspect deviates from pure OGs, Jordan Brand went above and beyond to ensure the shoe felt right. The design team meticulously compared them with pairs from 1991 and 2000 to ensure the details and shape lined up.

That attention to detail was matched by a flair for storytelling, which earned them the nickname “Salesman.” Legend has it that the extra chunk of infrared was on a pair featured in a 1999 seasonal preview catalog that was shelved.

Now, more than 20 years later, Nike is dusting off that old catalog for a subtle remix on a classic colorway that Jordan wore in 1991 to win his first title.

Nike added further provenance with sample text printed on the inner collar, a factory hangtag, and packaging that resembles what retailers used to see back in the day. The classic 1991 Jordan Genie commercial even returned with Niecy Nash taking the role.

The Jordan 6 “Salesman” released on Valentine’s Day, February 14, leading to a whole new kind of heartbreak when would-be buyers missed out on the SNKRS app or their local trusted retailers.

Learn more about the sneaker here and see social media’s reaction to the new colorway below.