Subscribe
Close
Sports

Laila Edwards Becomes 1st Black Woman To Win Gold For US Hockey

Laila Edwards Becomes 1st Black Woman To Win Gold For US Hockey At 2026 Olympics

Team USA defeated Canada 2–1 in overtime at the 2026 Winter Olympics, as Laila Edwards makes history as the first Black American woman to win Olympic gold in hockey.

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 13
Source: Andreas Rentz / Getty

The United States is still racking up medals at the Cortina, Italy 2026 Winter Olympics and just added another gold for added bragging rights. And the latest comes from the USA women’s hockey team, which beat Canada 2-1 to win the finals match on Thursday afternoon. 

The win was also history-making for Laila Edwards, who was the first Black woman to be named to the U.S. Olympic hockey team. With the victory, the 22-year-old now becomes the first Black American woman to win gold for hockey.  

Team USA ran through the Olympic competition, starting with the preliminaries against Czechia, Finland, Switzerland, and a 5-0 win against arch-rival Canada. Then in the quarterfinals, they kept it going again, having stellar defense, leaving host country Italy scoreless in their 6-0 bout. 

In the finals, they didn’t have quite the same edge against Canada as they did in the prelims. Kristin O’Neill gave Canada the 1-0 advantage in the second period, and America was still scoreless into the third period. Then, with two minutes left, Captain Hilary Knight made a shot after getting an inadvertent assist from the deflection off of Edwards’ shot.

The contest went into overtime, tied at 1-1, and Megan Keller’s goal clinched the USA’s victory. 

Victory is sweet for the Americans, as it’s their first gold medal since 2018, after losing in the final to rivals Canada in 2022, 2014, and 2010.

Even more heartwarming is that Edwards’ family was able to see her win thanks to a GoFundMe she launched with the Kelce brothers (who are also Cleveland Heights natives), who made the largest contribution to the fund.

“They helped me get here and make this team and achieve my dream, so it means a lot,” she told the AP.

Born in Ohio, Edwards started figure skating at 3 and, by 5, was playing hockey. Around 8, she played on boys’ teams and eventually left for New York’s Bishop Kearney High School to play in its elite girls’ hockey program. 

In 2022, she even missed her high school graduation to compete in that year’s IIHF World Women’s U18 Championship, where she won a silver medal. 

See social media’s reaction to the historic win below.

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 Premiere Party Presented By OPPO And NYLON

    Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' And Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT"

    Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down 'GOAT’s' Streetwear Style

    Global Grind
    2023 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole's The Fall Off Tour: Our Dream Setlist Of J. Cole Hits

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    Purpose Behind the Lens: How Nate Edwards Films the Extraordinary Inside the Everyday

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Be Rooted: How Jasmin Foster Built A Lifestyle Brand For Black Women, By Black Women

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close