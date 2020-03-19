How Juice WRLD’s Estate Is Valued At Over $3.2 Million

We’re barely three months into 2020 and it’s already been a long year.

Not only is the world suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, but pop culture’s already seen quite a few deaths- from Kobe Bryant, Pop Smoke, and Juice WRLD. Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, Juice died on December 8 at 21-years-old after suffering from a seizure following a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago. Allegedly, he overdosed after swallowing several Percocet pills to hide them from the police. And months later documents obtained by TMZ, revealed that his estate is worth a little more than $3.2 million.

$3,278,867.49 to be exact, most of that money comes from his Miami condo that’s reportedly worth $1,490,000 along with one of his bank accounts. Also worth a lot of money is his jewelry collection, which includes a watch worth upwards of a half a million dollars at $459,318.75.

“Remember, it’s possible Juice WRLD is actually worth a lot more cause there could be assets in trusts outside of the probate estate,” TMZ also notes.

The sole person in charge of the late rapper’s estate is his mother Carmela Wallace, who recently spoke on her son’s untimely passing.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” Wallace said in a statement. “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.”

Wallace says he was often very transparent about his drug use and the internal struggles it presented.

“Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it,” his mother continued. “Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.