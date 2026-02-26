Subscribe
News

PlayVS and Urban One Form HBCU Gaming Partnership

UrbanOne and PlayVS have committed to a partnership to craft a gaming community exclusively for HBCUs nationwide. 

Published on February 26, 2026
PlayVS & Urban One Partnership Announcement
Source: iOne / Urban One

On Thursday (February 26), the groundbreaking scholastic esports platform PlayVS announced a new partnership with Urban One to create a gaming community dedicated for use at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) nationwide. 

The partnership is set for three years, and will create a home for esports within the HBCU network with long-term infrastructure in the PlayVS College League for students in the network to have continued access to collegiate esports opportunities as well as participation in the league’s competitions.

The program will begin with a period of outreach to HBCUs beginning in the spring of 2026, also initiating connections between K-12 programs to educate them about collegiate esports opportunities. Registration is set to begin in the fall of 2026.

That outreach will continue throughout the summer. In the fall, participating HBCUs will compete in events focused on their institutions within the PlayVS College League. The National HBCU Esports Community will formally launch in the spring of 2027.

The partnership comes as esports revenues are on the rise, to a tune of $1.38 billion dollars as reported by Andscape. Matching that rise has been the creation and expansion of gaming teams and communities at HBCUs,
including Howard University and Morehouse College whose teams have gone on to great success in gaming tournaments.

“Black gamers are among the most influential audiences in the industry, yet Black professionals represent only about 5% of its workforce,” said Urban One’s Chief Revenue Officer Tiffany Nasralla in a statement. “The gap isn’t about talent. It’s about access. Through our partnership with PlayVS, we’re using our platform to build a national stage for HBCU students, expanding visibility, structured competition, and real pathways into the industries they’ve long helped define. This is about turning cultural influence into lasting opportunity.”

“For our students, esports is more than just competition; it is a gateway to technology, media, and leadership,” remarked Jaden Roberts, the President of Howard’s Esports Association. “It is inspiring to see Urban One, with its deep ties to Howard through the legacy of Cathy Hughes, partnering with PlayVS to elevate that opportunity. We are eager to participate in this new league and to contribute to a dedicated community that gives HBCU talent the national stage it deserves.”

Worth noting, Cassius and NewsOne recently teamed with Howard University for the Bison ONE Newsroom, a testament to our continued support of HBCU’s.

HBCU

