Source: adidas / adidas

The adidas Superstar is a legendary cultural staple that has moved from decade to decade with certified confidence, so why not bring along an actor with that same resume?

Enter Samuel L. Jackson, who’s starring in adidas’ latest campaign titled “The Original Icon,” directed by photographer and filmmaker Thibaut Grevet.

To bring it to life, Jackson appears in a video—barefoot, wearing a trefoil-adorned tracksuit—wandering through an eerily vacant, cold hotel in search of his sneakers.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I was racking my brain trying to piece it all together, trying to remember. Then it all started to come back to me. I knew they were still here somewhere,” his script begins.

Walking down the halls, he runs into other celebrities like young soccer phenom Lamine Yamal, lounging on a couch, as well as Kendall Jenner.

“You can tell where they been, can’t you? The air still hums where they pass. The ground still remembers the weight they carry. Every mile I drive, every foot that goes by, I see them,” he says, speaking on the heritage of the silhouette.

Longtime adidas athlete James Harden even walks past Jackson in the hallway, questioning where his shoes are.

“Most folks, they make moments,” he continues. “But some make movements. They don’t just walk through time. They leave it different than they found it.”

JENNIE, Baby Keem, and Olivia Dean also pop in and out of the hallway, as Jackson exclaimed his favorite curse word, asking, “Where are my f-cking superstars!?”

But he rips his mask off, to reveal it’s actually skateboarder, Tyshawn Jones.

Eventually, his “motherf-cking” superstar shoes literally fall from the sky. It marks a new era of the superstar that adidas is ushering in for spring 2026, keeping the classic black-and-white colorway but adding a pop of red accents.

Tracksuits are getting modernized too, with looser fits and color-blocking, denim shorts named after Tyshawn on top of promised tees and jacquard jerseys.

Get a better look at the collection’s stars below.