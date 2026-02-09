adidas Drops Bad Bunny’s Signature Sneaker From His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Subscribe
adidas Drops Bad Bunny's Signature Sneaker From The Super Bowl

Bad Bunny’s adidas BadBo 1s made their global debut after his Super Bowl halftime show.

Published on February 9, 2026
Bad Bunny has been on a run lately, from being crowned Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year, winning Album of the Year at the Grammys, and capped it off with a fire Super Bowl halftime show.

With all that success, his brand deals have been piling up, including his partnership with adidas. And after a few collabs, the three stripes blessed him with his own signature sneaker, the BadBo 1s.

The Puerto Rican superstar even had on a pair as he danced around the field Sunday night. In the morning after the stunning performance, adidas released the exact colorway he was wearing, making it the silhouette’s first global release. 

The shoe is done up with a nubuck base, hairy teasel suede uppers atop an EVA midsole, and translucent rubber outsole. adidas’ creamy white colorway was intentionally done to “show off the sneaker’s unapologetic confidence” and represent “a fresh start and a blank canvas for those ready to define themselves on their own terms.”

The only pops of color come from a blue line of stitching on the tongue, an adidas trefoil logo, and Bad Bunny’s logo prominently on the heel. The circled star emblem draws inspiration from the Puerto Rican flag and the ocean surrounding it, and is a nod to his pride in his roots.

“The logo is a symbol of origin, pride, and the limitless possibilities that come from staying true to where you’re from,” reads adidas’ press release.

The shoe is the cornerstone of the “I’m Everything” campaign, which reflects on Bad Bunny’s personal journey where he leaned into the “belief that identity is not defined by a single definition” and invites everyone else to “imagine without limits and choose who to be once, or as many times as it takes.”

You can cop the white colorway of the adidas Bad Bunny BadBo 1.0 for $160 on adidas.com/badbunny, CONFIRMED App, and select retailers.

Get a better look at the campaign and the sneakers below.

