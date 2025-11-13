Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Kith’s “Marvel vs. Capcom” Collection Is a Gamer’s Dream

Published on November 13, 2025

With more than a decade in the game, you can always count on Kith to come through season after season with extensive collaborations with some of your favorite titles.

The New York-born brand’s latest link-up comes courtesy of a Marvel vs. Capcom crossover. Kith has smartly broken down the collection into three offerings, one for Marvel heads, another for Capcom fans, and a third for those who enjoy both.

First up is a series of faux fur hoodies and rugby shirts that pay homage to titles like New Age of Heroes, Final Fight, and Heroes vs. Street Fighter. Kith and Marvel vs. Capcom logos are seen throughout, highlighting the game’s fighting scenes.

Once past the Marvel vs. Capcom offering, the collection is dedicated solely to Marvel, and Kith delivers for its third collaboration with the famed imprint. And it includes gems like a T-shirt dedicated to Cyclops vs. Magneto.

Elsewhere, Wolverine, Clash, Captain America, Deadpool, and Black Panther-inspired designs are featured on vintage-washed t-shirts, and a clean co-branded quarter zip with minimal logos on the chest and a Wolverine hit on the back.

All-over-printed options include homages to Spider-Man and large graphic tees dedicated to Black Panther, Thor, and Hulk.

Moving on is the Capcom collection, marking the first time Kith has worked with the team, kicking things off with designs for fans of  Street Fighter’s Ryu, Akuma, Chun Li, Guile, and Megaman. There are long-sleeve tees with KITH written across them in the Street Fighter font and tops with 8-bit graphics of Ryu.

A collection this large, dedicated to superheroes, has to include some action figures, which kick off the sprawling array of accessories.

There’s a Marvel vs. Capcom | Kith Comic Cover blind box, figurines including Kith’s logo, tapestry blankets, Spider-Man area rugs, as well as chairs, skate decks, posters, and hats— both fitteds and truckers.

There’s also a bunch of pieces available for the younger fans and next generation courtesy of Kith Kids.

Kith also linked with ASICS to add a footwear element to the collection, using its Gel-Kayano 12.1, Gel-Kayano 14, and Gel-Nimbus 10.1 silhouettes with designs for Mega Man, Ryu, Captain America, Iron Man, Guile, and Wolverine. There will be two double boxes and two single boxes — with custom designs — available for purchase.

Get a better look at the collection, which will be available on Friday, Nov. 14, below.

