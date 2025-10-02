KITH Announces Opening Of Flagship Chicago Location & New ASICS Collection

Kith has officially laid roots in the Midwest with the opening of its Chicago flagship store.

The brick-and-mortar shop is situated near the renowned shopping district, the Magnificent Mile, with its flashy brass and stone façade.

The two-floor location will feature all the upscale streetwear offerings you’ve come to love from the NYC-born brand, as well as a new Kith Treats location.

Founder Ronnie Fieg is known for paying intricate attention to detail in all aspects of design, so the store’s vibe is complete with “dark walnut millwork and a coffered ceiling” and “Belvedere flooring complete with Montclair Danby marble bordering and apparel niches lined with custom K&K Crest embossed velvet and leather wallcovering.” Even the benches for sitting and trying on new shoes in the men’s section are custom-made walnut by Mark Jupiter.

That dark walnut continues on the staircase, leading upstairs to reveal a curated gallery wall that showcases the work of over 30 Chicago-based artists.

The entire floor is fully dedicated to women and Kith Kids. Hence, it takes on a softer tone, beginning with the custom chandelier atop the staircase and continuing with marble detailing and oak-trimmed, lime-washed ceilings. The room is outlined with all the ladies’ apparel offerings alongside footwear.

The top floor also features a room dedicated to women’s handbags and similar items, as well as a kids’ room. Strategically also tucked away is the Kith Treats location.

Fieg never misses the opportunity for a collaboration, so the opening is being celebrated with a new merch drop consisting of tees, hoodies, crewnecks, caps, and accessories.

Of course, Kith’s footwear journey began with ASICS, so the running staple makes an appearance in a commemorative sneaker pack called “World’s Fair,” with some of its most beloved models paying homage to the Windy City and its Queens’ roots.

Kith calls it “a nod to the shared heritage of the World’s Fair between Chicago (1933-1934) and Queens (1939, 1964), highlighted by new iterations of the GEL-LYTE III, Fieg’s signature silhouette, the return of the GEL-KAYANO 12.1, and the introduction of the Mai 0.1 and the GEL-LYTE 3.1.”

Kith Chicago opens Oct. 4, and you can visit it at 54 E Walton St, Chicago, IL 60611. Its hours are Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Get a better look at the location below.

