Subscribe
Close
News

Six Former Washington Post Journalists Find New Home At ESPN

After sweeping layoffs gutted the Post’s sports desk, ESPN hires a half-dozen veteran reporters to bolster its investigative and enterprise coverage.

Published on March 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 EBW Classic - Bucknell vs Holy Cross
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

After massive layoffs at The Washington Post, which included the firing of more than 300 people and a complete gutting of the sports department, six former Post journalists have found a new working home over at ESPN

The reporters include enterprise reporter Kent Babb; basketball writer Kareen Copeland; investigative reporter Robert Klemko; sports writer Chuck Culpepper; Washington Commanders reporter Tom Schad; and sports business reporter Ben Strauss. Some of the writers were let go from the paper and Klemko was working for the national desk where he covered criminal justice. 

“Adding these six outstanding journalists and the reputation of ‘The Washington Post’ will enhance an ESPN team that is already the best in the business,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN, in a statement, Variety reports. “We are proud to advance our robust commitment to journalism, which is core to our mission of serving sports fans. Today’s news strengthens our position as the place to turn for the latest and most in-depth sports news, reporting and feature stories across every platform.”

The plan is to add the six new ESPN hires to a beat devoted to covering investigative, enterprise and digital journalism. 

Variety notes that ESPN is one of several news outlets that have spent money adding Post staff to their organizations. The Baltimore Banner, a digital journalism outlet that covers Maryland’s biggest city, is looking to move into sports coverage. 

Babb is expected to write sports content throughout ESPN. Copeland will cover women’s college basketball and the WNBA from the Midwest. “Culpepper will be able to cover a wide range of sports and events. Klemko will focus on sports‑related crime, investigations and major scandals. Schad will be a general assignment reporter who focuses on enterprise, quick-turn, investigative and data journalism for ESPN. Strauss will focus on sports business enterprise and investigative journalism for ESPN,” Variety reports. 

All of the writers’ work will appear on all of ESPN’s platforms, which include: ESPN.com, the ESPN App, “SportsCenter,” and ESPN Audio podcasts.

RELATED: Elle Duncan Gives Emotional ESPN Farewell To Become Netflix’s First Sports Anchor

Related Tags

espn

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party

    Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

    Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before His Death, Made Cash Deposits, Allegedly

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

    A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners

    Global Grind
    Happy black family watching TV on sofa at home.

    What’s Black On Netflix: March 2026

    Global Grind
    Trending
    57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
    18 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Deon Cole Catches Heat For Tourette’s Joke In NAACP Image Awards Monologue

    Comment
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
    12 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Floyd Mayweather’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does The Boxing Legend Have?

    Comment
    Gucci Mane x HOKA
    11 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gucci Mane Links With HOKA & Foot Locker For “Right Shoe, Wrong Gucci” Campaign

    Comment
    NCAA BASKETBALL: DEC 05 Northern Arizona at Cal State Bakersfield
    19 Items
    Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

    California State University Coach Arrested For Allegedly Being A Pimp

    Comment
    NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

    New England Patriots Cut Stefon Diggs & Social Media Calls It Cardi B Karma

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close