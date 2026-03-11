Tasha K Launches GoFundMe To Help Pay Back $3.5M She Owes Cardi B

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

Badmouthing Cardi B comes with a hefty price tag.

The Bronx-born rapper won a 2022 case against blogger Tasha K, born Latasha Kebe, who accused her of defamation, forcing her to pay $4 million.

Tasha doesn’t have the seven-figure settlement, and now she’s resorted to launching a GoFundMe campaign to help her settle up.

“For years many of you have asked me to start a fundraiser to help me pay off the judgment against me,” the campaign reads. “I always refused because I believed it was my responsibility to handle it on my own. But after many conversations with you all, I’m finally listening.”

She’s had trouble paying it down and even filed for bankruptcy in the process, which led Cardi’s camp to agree to a reduced amount of $1.2 million, payable monthly over the next five years.

Still, those installments haven’t been easy to maintain, especially since she’s overpaying to get close to this chapter in her life faster.

“I am currently making my court-ordered payments of $20,000 per month from my own income, and I will continue to make those payments regardless of what is raised here from my own income,” she wrote. “Meaning I will personally contribute my own funds to pay this down faster. Every dollar raised through this GoFundMe will go strictly toward reducing the judgment balance.”

According to Complex, Tasha K’s monthly payments will start at $176,532 in the first year and gradually increase to $318,653 by the fifth year.

The false claims Tasha spread included allegations that Cardi had herpes, used cocaine, and was a sex worker. After filing the libel and defamation lawsuit in 2019, Cardi said the disparaging rumors made her feel “extremely suicidal.”

“This fundraiser is simply a way for those who have supported me for years to help me finally put this chapter behind me,” she writes. “This is honestly the only birthday gift I’m asking for this year.”

A list of donors is visible on the GoFundMe page, but the total amount is protected, though Tasha says, “to ensure full transparency, the books will be shared quarterly so everyone can see exactly where every dollar goes toward the debt.”

