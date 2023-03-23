Youtuber Tasha K Still Owes Cardi B $4M In Damages After Lawsuit Settlement

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The hits just keep on coming for YouTuber Tasha K, who is probably realizing by now that she was far better off keeping Cardi B’s name as far away from her mouth as humanly possible.

According to Billboard, on Tuesday, a federal appeals court upheld the $4 million defamation verdict Cardi was awarded when she sued the blogger who made loud and defamatory claims on her platform that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is a drug addict and prostitute with STDs.

From Billboard:

In a five-page decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit rejected an appeal from Tasha K, who had claimed that the massive verdict against her was the result of “very lopsided presentation of evidence to the jury.”

The appeals court ruled that Tasha K (real name Latasha Kebe) had failed to properly make that argument to the trial judge, meaning she forfeited the right to do so before an appeals court.

“Defendant Latasha Kebe asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her,” the appeals court wrote. “But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court.”

Tasha’s attorneys had also argued that the judge overseeing the trial withheld key evidence that might have helped her beat Cardi’s accusations, but the Eleventh Circuit rejected that argument, too.

“She never tells us where in the 5500-page record the district court’s alleged errors can be found,” the appeals court wrote. “Because Kebe’s brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument.”

So, basically, Tasha K was about as good at constructing a case for her appeal as she was at proving the allegations against Cardi that got her in the financial hot seat in the first place.

This is as good a time as any to remind folks that while using your platform to pry into people’s lives and make things up when all else fails can be costly—minding your own business is 100% free.