Subscribe
Close
News

Ryan Clark Rips Trump for Turning Iran War Into Sports Montage

White House Turns Iran Strike Footage Into Wii Sports Game After Ryan Clark’s Critique

After a viral government video used NFL highlights and comedy clips to frame the war, Clark said the move shows a collapse of leadership and decorum.

Published on March 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

The White House has a habit of using artists, actors, and athletes’ material without approval. 

Now, Ryan Clark, the former NFL defensive back turned ESPN analyst, is letting the president and the White House know that he’s not happy with the use of NFL highlights in their newest video concerning the war in Iran

Clark, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders during his 13 seasons in the NFL, is annoyed that President Trump and the White House dragged the NFL into the ongoing war. 

“I’m disappointed because, for one, to have ‘Tropic Thunder’ and football highlights on a video about war is one of the more insensitive things that I’ve ever seen. There are families here in our country whose loved ones have decided to give their life to fight for our rights and our freedoms, who don’t see war as a sport. War doesn’t deserve a highlight film, for ‘Tropic Thunder’ to be a part of it. War is not a comedy,” Clark said on the Pivot podcast this week.

“And for these people to be risking their lives, not for our safety as much as for someone else’s agenda, for our regime to be as unserious, as unprofessional, as laughable, and as illegitimate as our leadership is right now, is embarrassing.”

Clark noted that the clownish behavior to try and popularize the war through video clips comes directly from up high.  

“Because the reality star needs everybody to know at all times, ‘Oh, look at me, look at the attention I’m garnering, we’re doing this for me,’” he continued. “The public servant stands at attention for 45 minutes in a salute because he understands what those soldiers who gave their lives have done for our country. And I think we’ve lost 100% any credibility. We’ve lost all decorum. We’ve lost all integrity. We’ve lost all character. And I believe that the latest White House post, or the White House post involving myself and other NFL players, is absolutely disgusting and despicable.”

Days later, on March 12, Trump followed it up with a similar video of the bombings, spliced in with Wii Sports graphics.

See social media’s astonishing reaction to the tweets below.

Related Tags

mlb nfl ryan clark trump Trump Administration video

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    SAFRICA-ECONOMY-AVIATION

    White South Africans Returning Home Despite Trump's Violence Claims

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges

    MAGA Op Laura Loomer Wants To Ban Muslims From TSA

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Prime Video 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' first look images

    Donald Glover Movies & TV Shows: The Roles That Defined His Career

    Global Grind
    The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

    A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
    12 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Floyd Mayweather’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does The Boxing Legend Have?

    Comment
    NCAA BASKETBALL: DEC 05 Northern Arizona at Cal State Bakersfield
    19 Items
    Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

    California State University Coach Arrested For Allegedly Being A Pimp

    Comment
    NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

    New England Patriots Cut Stefon Diggs & Social Media Calls It Cardi B Karma

    Comment
    15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Dak Prescott Splits From Fiancée A Month Before Wedding & Gets Blitzed By Ring Jokes

    Comment
    Terrence Howard Announces Lawsuit Against CAA Over "Empire" Salary
    16 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Terrence Howard Opens Up About Traumatic Childhood Sex Abuse With “At Least 100” Girls

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close