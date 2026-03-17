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Nike Goes Full Slim Reaper In Unveiling Kevin Durant’s KD19

Nike debuts the KD19, a tech-heavy, Slim Reaper-inspired sneaker for Kevin Durant, ahead of its June release.

Published on March 17, 2026
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Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19
Source: Nike / NIke

As the Houston Rockets prepare for their first postseason with Kevin Durant, Nike is setting him up for success by debuting the Nike KD19.

Starting with the technology inside the shoe, Nike went with the trusty full-length Zoom Strobel, the latest and greatest in comfort, first seen in the KD12.

Hugging that cushioning is a 3D-molded sock liner and Cushlon 3.0 midsole that lends itself to Durant’s smooth in-game play. It’s all reinforced by the midfoot shank, so the foot stays locked down.

Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19
Source: Nike / NIke

All those details are inspired by the Slim Reaper persona, and that idea carries over into the shell-like upper, making a considerable deviation from KD’s usual design aesthetic.

What follows is a TPU upper with what Nike calls an “innovative dual-injection process.” The first injection creates the much-needed stability for the heel and midfoot, while the second inspired the shoe’s distinctive dagger shape, the weapon of choice for reapers.

Essentially, the shoe sets out to be as sharp as Durant’s basketball acumen.

“Across basketball, few players are as smooth or as dangerous from anywhere on the court as Kevin Durant,” says Nike Basketball’s VP Creative Director Ross Klein. “The KD19 embodies that edge: visually distinct, built for instant responsiveness and all-game comfort, helping players get to any spot and knock down any shot.” 

Durant’s personality shines in the smaller details like his jersey numbers seven and 35 shaping the outsole grips.

You won’t be able to pick up the KD19 until June 13, exclusively on SNKRS, and a global launch will follow on June 17.

But fans got an up close and personal look at the latest KD model when Durant debuted a Rockets-appropriate all-red colorway in last night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Get a better look at the KD19s below.

Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19
Nike
Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19
Nike
Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19
Nike
Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19
Nike
Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19
Nike
Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19
Nike
Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19
Nike
Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19
Nike
Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19
Nike

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