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LeBron James Flexes A Custom 1-Of-1 Maybach S 680

Fit For A King: LeBron James Flexes Custom Maybach Mercedes-Benz

LeBron didn’t just buy a Maybach — he made sure nobody else could have his.

Published on March 24, 2026
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LeBron James Mercedes-Maybach S 680
Source: Mercedes-Maybach / Mercedes-Maybach

LeBron James is reminding everyone that luxury hits different when it’s built just for you. He recently unveiled a 1-of-1 Maybach S 680 with Mercedes-Benz.

The NBA icon teamed up with Mercedes-Benz to unveil a one-of-one Maybach S 680, a fully customized statement piece that blends elite craftsmanship with James’ personal taste. This isn’t just another high-end car — it’s a rolling expression of status, detail, and design.

What really separates James’ Maybach from the standard ultra-luxury flex is how personal the customization gets. The one-of-one S 680 is finished in a striking light ivory exterior, giving the sedan a clean but unmistakably regal presence. Inside, the cabin shifts into a richer mood with a dark blue interior wrapped in premium Nappa leather and Alcantara, reinforcing that first-class feel Maybach is known for. Mercedes-Benz also worked James’ King’s crown logo into the build as a signature detail, adding a custom stamp that makes the car feel less like a spec job and more like a personal statement. This is the kind of tailoring that turns an already elite sedan into something truly one-off.

The Maybach S 680 already sits at the top of the luxury sedan food chain, known for its V12 power, ultra-quiet ride and first-class interior experience. But James’ version takes things even further. The vehicle was developed through Mercedes-Benz’s exclusive customization program, allowing for bespoke finishes and tailored design elements that make it completely unique.

From the exterior to the interior, every inch of the car reflects a premium, intentional aesthetic. The build leans into Maybach’s signature elegance while incorporating subtle, personalized touches that elevate it beyond a standard flagship model. It’s less about loud flexing and more about refined dominance — the kind of luxury that doesn’t need to explain itself.

The collaboration also highlights the ongoing relationship between James and Mercedes-Benz, a partnership that has consistently placed him at the intersection of sports, culture and high-end design. Whether it’s footwear, fashion or automobiles, James has made a career out of aligning himself with brands that match his level of excellence.

More importantly, this drop reinforces something that’s become a signature of James’ off-court presence: ownership of the narrative. At this stage in his career, moments like this feel less like surprises and more like confirmations. James isn’t chasing legacy anymore — he’s living in it.

Get a better look at the luxurious set of wheels below.

LeBron James Mercedes-Maybach S 680
Mercedes-Maybach
LeBron James Mercedes-Maybach S 680
Mercedes-Maybach
LeBron James Mercedes-Maybach S 680
Mercedes-Maybach
LeBron James Mercedes-Maybach S 680
Mercedes-Maybach
LeBron James Mercedes-Maybach S 680
Mercedes-Maybach
LeBron James Mercedes-Maybach S 680
Mercedes-Maybach
LeBron James Mercedes-Maybach S 680
Mercedes-Maybach
LeBron James Mercedes-Maybach S 680
Mercedes-Maybach

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lebron james mercedes benz

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