Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Release Info For JuJu Watkins' "LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu"

JuJu Watkins Stamped As Next Generation’s Leader With Her Nike LeBron Sneaker

Nike and LeBron have introduced JuJu Watkins’ first signature-style NXXT Gen shoe, the “Silver Lining."

Published on February 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nike X JuJu Watkins "LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu"
Source: Nike / NIke

With the introduction of the LeBron 23, Nike and LeBron James vowed to create a safe space for the next generation of athletes while championing King James accomplishments over the past two decades.

One way the Swoosh has made good on that promise is championing one of the most polarizing women’s players who hasn’t even made it to the WNBA yet, JuJu Watkins.

The USC phenom now has her own silhouette within the LeBron NXXT Gen platform, dubbed the LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu.

The model is built around the speed and control that is the center point of her talents. It does that with the addition of a full-length Nike React foam midsole to aid her during all those quick spur-of-the-moment cuts she makes and forefoot Air Zoom units for added bounce. It’s all wrapped in a flexible leather upper that pairs with durable TPU support just beneath, so they can take a beating while still enabling her to play her best game.

Nike X JuJu Watkins "LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu"
Source: Nike / NIke

Tech aside, Watkins added some personal touches, including a statement jewel Swoosh and thicker-than-usual laces. There’s also a quilted flower pattern on the interior collar, and an embroidered “By JuJu” signature on the back of the tongue.

This colorway is done up in a sleek, understated slate grey, and dubbed “Silver Lining,” with more options to follow that will honor her hometown of Watts, LA, and the second home she’s found down the road at the University of Southern California.

With Watkins getting all this much-deserved attention from the Swoosh, she’s just ecstatic that she gets to work with James.

“Working with LeBron to co-create a first is wild,” Watkins said. “It’s built for my game, my story. Shaping something to share with the next generation of hoopers means everything.”

As for James, he says the honor is well deserved because Watkins is a great stewardess of the game’s future.

“JuJu is a great ambassador of today’s game, and this shoe gives her one more tool to chart her own path on and off the court,” says LeBron. “Nike footwear has been another way for me to share my story with athletes and fans around the world, so it’s exciting to share the NXXT Gen platform with JuJu for a shoe that will inspire a new generation of hoopers to put in the work and believe in themselves.”

You can globally cop the Silver Lining colorway of the LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu this summer at nike.com and select retailers for a reported $170.

RELATED: The Blueprint: JuJu Watkins’ Ultimate Guide To Stats, Career And The Business Of Ball

Related Tags

juju watkins lebron james nike

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Rolling Loud Miami 2022

    Baby Keem Announces New Album, Drops 'Booman' Documentary As An Appetizer

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

    GloRilla Addresses Sister’s Claims About Family Support

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LVII - State Farm Stadium

    Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows Since 2000 Ranked By Viewership

    Global Grind
    Lifetime Hosts The World Premiere Of "Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy" Featuring Cast And Creatives, Followed By A Moderated Conversation With Gayle King

    Mary J. Blige, Gayle King, Tisha Campbell, Kandi Burruss & More Attend The Lifetime Premiere Of 'Be Happy'

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    18 Items
    Sports  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Patriots’ Mack Hollins Arrives At Super Bowl Wearing Prison Uniform With Handcuffs & Confuses Everyone

    Comment
    Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
    23 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    AOC, Claressa Shields Drag Jake Paul For Calling Bad Bunny A “Fake American” As He Backtracks

    Comment
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Who is Sky Bri? The OF Model Spotted Courtside With Druski

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close