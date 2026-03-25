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Tommie Lee Allegedly Dating Solange's Son Julez

41-Year-Old Tommie Lee Dragged For Allegedly Hooking Up Solange’s 21-year-Old Son

New footage shows Tommie Lee and Julez Smith looking really cozy while hanging out together in a club.

Published on March 25, 2026
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  • TMZ exclusively shared video of Lee and Smith looking really cozy while hanging out together in a club. In the footage Tommie Lee can be seen straddling Solange's son in a hookah lounge, with her legs wrapped around him, while they are face-to-face.
  • This footage follows other videos of Tommie Lee and Julez "hanging out," and in another, making out with each other.
Tommie Lee Allegedly Dating Solange's Son Julez
Getty Images / Julez Smith / Tommie Lee

41-year-old reality TV star Tommie Lee is looking quite desperate as rumors continue to gain traction that she is hooking up with Beyoncé’s 21-year-old nephew, Julez Smith.

TMZ exclusively shared video of Lee and Smith looking really cozy while hanging out together in a club. In the footage Tommie Lee can be seen straddling Solange’s son in a hookah lounge, with her legs wrapped around him, while they are face-to-face.

Julez also looks like he’s into Lee, as he can be seen in the video holding her waist while grabbing a handful of her butt.

According to the celebrity gossip site, the moment came after the bottle girls delivered bottles to their section.

This footage follows other videos of Tommie Lee and Julez “hanging out,” and in another, making out with each other.

Tommie Lee did speak on hanging out with Julez, seemingly dismissing the talk off her “robbing the cradle,” writing in her IG Stories, “lol this was fun, hate to break it to ya, i’m not that typa girl. #nexttopic”

Riigggghhhtt.

Social Media Has Thoughts About Tommie Lee “Robbing The Cradle”

Social media isn’t buying it and wants to know why Lee is running around Julez, especially because she is old enough to be the young man’s mother.

“Tommie Lee seems like the kinda bird that would purposely get pregnant by Julez just to be attached to the Knowles family,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user wrote, “This isn’t a relationship, it’s adoption with benefits.”

We shall see if anything further comes of this; until then, you can see more reactions below.

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