Jalen Rose To Deliver Commencement Speech At University of Michigan

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Michigan has remained among the top men’s college basketball programs for decades, and now one of the greats is returning.

As fans focus on March Madness, the 2026 commencement speaker will be Jalen Rose. He spoke on the momentous occasion on X and mentioned that he’ll also receive an honorary degree.

“I am so humbled and honored to be the main speaker at Michigan’s Spring Commencement ceremony,” he wrote. “I will also be receiving an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.”

He added, “See you May 2 at The Big House! #GoBlue.”

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Rose’s return to Ann Arbor comes 30 years after he linked up with Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson to create a cultural moment on campus that dubbed them the Fab Five. They wore signature black Nike sneakers, black socks, and baggy team-issued shorts as freshmen and sophomores en route to two consecutive NCAA championship games. Even though they lost both the 1992 and 1993 games, they were celebrated as trendsetters.

Rose was selected by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 1994 draft, which kicked off a successful 13-year career. Webber and Howard would join him in the NBA, with the latter becoming a two-time champion and returning to the university from 2019 to 2024, where he served as the men’s head basketball coach and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2021.

Rose will be sharing the commencement duties with Olympic world-record-holding swimmer Michael Phelps, Iranian Nobel-winning human rights lawyer Shirin Ebadi, electrical engineer and cochlear implant pioneer Ingeborg Hochmair, and businessman Ron Weiser.

In the meantime, Rose is rooting for his top-ranked Wolverines, who are set to face Alabama in the Sweet Sixteen in hopes of getting to the championship game. He’s also kept himself busy, recently joining CBS to cover the NCAA tournament and catching his stride as an actor in South West High.