Subscribe
Close
Recent

Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After Rollover Car Crash

Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash near his Florida home and was arrested for suspected DUI.

Published on March 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

GOLF: FEB 16 PGA The Genesis Invitational
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tiger Woods has been involved in another car accident.

According to WPTV, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office says he was driving on Jupiter Island near his home around 2 pm.

 WPTV’s video from the accident scene shows Woods’ black Land Rover lying on the driver’s side.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek held a press conference in which he said that Woods was physically okay and able to climb out of the car.

“The investigation started, and initially, right off the top, it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired,” Budensiek said. “He was lethargic on scene, and we believe it was what he was intoxicated on at the time of the crash.”

Woods reportedly complied with a breathalyzer and blew a 0.00, but refused to give a urine sample.

Woods was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and faces misdemeanor charges for property damage and refusal to submit to a test.

Budensiek explained that a pick-up truck pulling a pressure washing trailer was ahead of the Land Rover, and that the driver kept noticing the SUV trying to “overtake him,” and in the last second, the Land Rover swerved to avoid a crash. Instead, it clipped the back of the trailer, causing it to lean over and eventually roll.

This is the second serious car accident Woods has been involved in over the last few years, with the first coming in 2021. He was driving to his California home when he lost control of his car, crossed the median, and rolled into the brush. Cops needed the jaws of life to get him out of the mangled wreckage, and he nearly needed his leg amputated.

He faced a grueling recovery, but eventually made it back to the course, competing in the 2022 Masters Tournament. Tests showed no drugs or alcohol played a part in that accident.

Prior to that, in 2017, he was arrest for a DUI, also while he was driving near his Jupiter home. Police found him sleeping in his car under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

See social media’s reaction to the latest crash and DUI arrest below.

Related Tags

dui tiger woods

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Ruisrock Festival 2025 – Day 1

    Yeat Speaks On His Friendship With Drake & New Double Album

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical

    Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Bold Broadway Debut

    Global Grind
    Outside Lands Music Festival 2025

    LaRussell’s Mom Steps Up As Rapper Faces Heat Over “Heaven Sent” Song

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Disney's Moana - The Rock

    The Rock And His Wig Are Starring In 'Moana'

    Global Grind
    Trending
    2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
    14 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Angela Simmons Goes Viral For Rocking a NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset

    Comment
    BIG3 - Week One
    16 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Kenyon Martin Presses ‘Gil’s Arena’ Employee For Mocking His Speech Impediment & Reactions Are Mixed

    Comment
    Senate Intelligence Committee Hears Testimony From Top Officials On Worldwide Threats
    12 Items
    News  |  By Lance Strong

    FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Laughed At For His Custom Jordan 1 Lows

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment
    Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
    15 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    LaMelo Ball Has a Son Named ‘LaOne’? Social Media Convinced After LaVar’s Latest Brag

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close