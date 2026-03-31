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Toosii Skips Studio Time To Officially Join The LSU Football Team

D1 with no highlight reel is an amazing accomplishment.

Published on March 31, 2026
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Spring Music Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Toosii is making one of the more unexpected pivots in recent memory, stepping away from the booth and onto the field. The platinum-selling artist has officially joined the LSU football program as a freshman wide receiver, turning a long-discussed passion into reality.

Complex reports that the musician is pursuing his dream of being a football player. For fans who’ve followed his journey, the move doesn’t come completely out of nowhere. Before music took off, Toosii had genuine interest in sports and has spoken in the past about his love for football and the discipline that comes with it. Even as his music career surged, that competitive edge never really left; it just found a different outlet.

He’s actually been hinting at this moment for a while. Back in December, Toosii had committed to Syracuse, signaling that his football ambitions were more than just talk. Around that same time, he doubled down on that mindset publicly, writing, “I’m chasing history,” while sharing workout footage from NC State. “Next year I’m gonna be on somebody’s team—mark my words!”

Now, that vision has materialized — just on a different stage. Still, this isn’t just a casual tryout or a symbolic gesture. LSU is one of the most respected programs in college football, known for producing elite talent and sending players to the NFL year after year. From legendary wide receivers to championship-caliber teams, the program carries a level of prestige that makes earning a spot no small feat. For Toosii to land on that roster speaks to both his athletic ability and the seriousness of his commitment.

What makes the moment even more interesting is where he’s coming from. Toosii has built a strong name for himself in music, delivering emotional records that resonate with a wide audience and earning chart success along the way. Walking away, even temporarily, from that momentum to pursue football shows a level of confidence and vision that goes beyond the typical career path.

It also taps into a larger theme we’re seeing more often: artists refusing to be boxed into one lane. Whether it’s fashion, business or now sports, the next generation is moving with a different kind of freedom, chasing multiple passions instead of choosing just one.

For LSU, adding someone with Toosii’s profile brings a unique kind of attention to the program. For Toosii, it’s a chance to prove that the same focus and work ethic that built his music career can translate to the field. Whether this turns into a long-term chapter or a short run, one thing is clear — Toosii isn’t afraid to bet on himself, even when the move doesn’t follow the script.

See social media’s reaction to Toosii trying his hand at football below.

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