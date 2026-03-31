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Khloe Kardashian Recalls Punching Lamar Odom Over Crack Use

Khloe Kardashian Recalls Punching Lamar Odom After Catching Him Smoking Crack

More than a decade after his overdose, Lamar Odom opens up in Netflix’s 'Untold' as Khloé Kardashian recalls discovering his relapse during recovery.

Published on March 31, 2026
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Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom Appearance At Perfumania's Boutique At The Block At Orange
Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

We’re more than 10 years removed from Lamar Odom’s overdose, and he’s finally opening up about the scare in an episode of Netflix docuseries Untold.

Titled, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, it’s not just the former Sixth Man of the Year breaking down the chaotic moment, but his then-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

In the documentary, she reveals that there was a risky surgery that he underwent that left him a 10% chance of living, or he might die on the table.

“Kobe Bryant was there and he helped me make the decision of doing the surgery,” Kardashian revealed. 

But once he was out of the hospital, he fell back into his old ways.

“Once you know the smell of crack, it’s the most identifiable disgusting smell, and there’s nothing you can confuse it with,” Kardashian said.

She then describes the moments when her sense of smell worked as she entered his house, while he was recovering, and during active rehab.

With the smell of drugs wafting downstairs, she began “slowly tiptoeing up the stairs” to his bedroom, and anger took over as she saw him sitting on the edge of the bed smoking crack.

“And I just punched him in his face,” she remembers, saying to herself, ‘I just put my life on hold to f-cking take care of you. How did you get this? You don’t have a f-cking phone. You can’t talk.'”

She realized he was a lot further along in his recovery than he led on, thinking he was still nonverbal at the time.

“Lo and behold, he had a phone. He was better than I knew. He was playing me so I can continue this lifestyle for him,” Kardashian added.

That was the end for Kardashian who spent four months at his side at the hospital and helped him learn to walk again. So instead of sticking by him during his rehabilitation period, she filed for divorce, and it was finalized in December 2016.

Lamar has been open about his drug use, even with Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter on their Cousins podcast. He revealed that he was able to compartmentalize his partying ways by not using drugs during the season but going off the rails during the offseason for what he calls “cocaine summers.”

See social media’s reaction to Kardashian’s admission below.

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