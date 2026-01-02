Title: Is Fernando Mendoza a #1 Overall NFL Draft Pick?

Indiana capped off a historic 16-0 season by defeating Miami in the national championship game, becoming the first team to post a perfect season in over 130 years. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who also took home the Heisman Trophy, delivered a legendary touchdown run—but not everyone is convinced he deserves the No. 1 overall pick. Critics say Mendoza doesn’t have one elite trait, and with NFL scouts skeptical, the quarterback draft class is now under fire .Meanwhile, attention is turning to the SEC’s growing irrelevance, as the Big Ten claims its third straight national title. Debate also rages around the NCAA’s NIL era, Carson Beck’s comments about not taking classes for two years, and whether the line between college football and the pros has officially blurred. And yes—Michael Irvin got dragged for his playoff takes again.