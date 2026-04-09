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Tiger Woods Charged With DUI As Prosecutors Demand Drug Records

Tiger Woods Officially Charged With DUI As Prosecutors Demand His Prescription Drug Records

Tiger Woods has officially been charged with DUI following his rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, last month.

Published on April 9, 2026
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TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
Source: Adam Glanzman/TGL / Getty

Tiger Woods has officially been charged with DUI following his rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, last month.

He’s also been hit with another misdemeanor charge of refusing to take a chemical or physical test of his breath or urine because, at the scene, he only complied with a breathalyzer, where he blew a 0.00.

Prosecutors are also subpoenaing him for his medical records and want to see all the prescriptions he’s taken out this year. According to the Athletic, they’re going as far as asking for the “date and time prescription was filled, type of prescription, number of pills in each prescription, the dosage amount, all special instructions on how to take the medication, date of next refill, all warnings, including but not limited to operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription.”

The March 27 crash occurred near his Florida home when he was attempting to pass a truck in front of him. Woods was unable to overtake the truck and instead clipped it, causing his Range Rover to roll onto its driver’s side.

After climbing out on his own, police arrived, and according to the arrest affidavit, Woods says he was looking down at his phone and changing radio stations during the accident. But authorities noticed he had “several signs of impairment,” including “sweating profusely,” his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” as well as “extremely dilated.” They added that Woods was “extremely alert and talkative,” but his movements were “lethargic and slow.”

Soon after, police bodycam footage was released, and it immediately went viral because Woods admitted he called Trump, and he was wrapped in a blanket while sitting in the back of the squad car.

He pleaded not guilty and sought treatment overseas, releasing a statement that he’d be stepping back from golf.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” the statement begins. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

Woods has a long history of car accidents, so see social media’s ongoing reaction to Woods’ arrest below.

https://twitter.com/SopranosWorld/status/2037693678831972744?s=20
https://twitter.com/_MaroonKoolAid/status/2037642364018196939?s=20

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