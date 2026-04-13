Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Drake Teases 'Iceman' With Frozen Courtside Seats At Raptors Game

Drake Teases ‘Iceman’ With Frozen Courtside Seats At Toronto Raptors Game

His two signature floor seats at Scotiabank Arena were completely frozen over with icicles nearly touching the hardwood.

Published on April 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors
Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

Drake hasn’t released a solo project since 2023’s For All The Dogs, and with Kendrick Lamar beef still top of mind, his forthcoming album Iceman is his most anticipated project in a while.

Fans still have no clue when it’s dropping, but the rollout has already commenced to get everyone hype for the release. Most recently, with the 6 God incorporating his role as the Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador.

His two signature floor seats at Scotiabank Arena are right next to the scorers’ table, and pregame video from Sunday shows the set of chairs completely frozen over with icicles nearly touching the hardwood.

The Raptors’ X account even got a close-up view of the frosty seats, captioning the video, “Drake’s seats froze” alongside an ice cube emoji.

The Raptors represented the 6 well that night, with Brandon Ingram’s 25-point performance leading them to a 136-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Since it was the last game of the regular season, it helped them clinch the fifth seed in the East, as they look to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.

Drake’s seating stunt is only his latest teaser for Iceman, which he’s been hinting at since July when he dropped “What Did I Miss?” In the video, he cosplayed as a blue-collar worker and even drove an ice-man-branded truck around Toronto, which belonged to a local ice delivery business.

To keep things in his hometown, he also mentioned the project during the 2026 Junos, when honoring Nelly Furtado’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction.

He thanked her for performing at OVO fest a few years back, before adding, “Enjoy your Hall of Fame status. It’s long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you, dawg. Iceman coming soon.”

With more Iceman clues dropping, hopefully it means it’s on the way, or at least a single is imminent.

See social media’s reaction to the iced-out chairs below.

Related Tags

Drake toronto raptors

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Jack Harlow

    Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video for 'Say Hello'

    Hip-Hop Wired
    10 Greatest Women Rappers From The West Coast

    10 Greatest Women Rappers From The West Coast

    Global Grind
    You, Me & Tuscany asset

    Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Talk Catching Flights And Feelings & 'You, Me & Tuscany’s' Sweet, Soft Life Love [Exclusive]

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
    16 Items
    Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Fernando Mendoza’s Alleged Problematic George Floyd Comment Resurfaces

    Comment
    Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
    16 Items
    Athletes  |  By tonyapendleton

    Angel Reese Strips Down For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

    Comment
    Rolling Loud California 2024
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here’s All The Celebs That Attended Ye’s SoFi Stadium Concerts

    Comment
    Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
    Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

    The Fumble: The NBA’s Jaden Ivey Problem, Gervonta Davis’ Latest Accusations & More

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close