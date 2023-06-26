Drake Announces “For All The Dogs” Album To Celebrate Release Of His Poetry Book

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Drake just might be the hardest-working man in Hip-Hop.

The rapper can finally add author to his growing list of titles after releasing his first book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness, over the weekend, which Kenza Samir coauthors.

On Friday, he announced the book would be available Saturday morning, taking to Instagram to reveal the cover, a cobalt blue background with simple white text. He explained his passion for the project in the caption, clearly excited for fans to get their hands on his book.

“ I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers,” the caption read.

He put ads in several newspapers to promote the book, including the New York Post and New York Times. Those who support print media could pick up the paper and were surprised with a treat. Upon flipping the pages, there was an image of two puppies with the words “For All The Dogs” underneath. But a closer look at one of the dogs revealed a QR code, and once scanned, it went to TitlesRuinEverything.com and revealed the 6 God’s got another album on the way.

“I made an album to go with the book…They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me,” he wrote. “FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

They are lyrics from his 2011 hit song “Headlines,” which could mean he’s returning to an earlier style that his fans miss.

Drizzy’s known for steadily dropping a summer anthem, but with his collarette album Her Loss alongside 21 Savage barely six months old, many thought he’d take a breather while embarking on his “It’s All A Blur.” But nope, he’s got more heat on the way.

Fans are excited about the new Drake album, but a release date hasn’t been announced yet.

See fans’ reactions below.