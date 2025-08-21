Drake Launches Amazon Warehouse Merch Store Complete With His Face On A Body Pillow

Fresh off the end of his tour, Drake’s got another experience ready for his diehard fans.

From a collaborative album and show run with PARTYNEXTDOOR, he’s now linking up with Amazon for what’s been dubbed The Drake Warehouse.

The shopping giant is hosting an interactive shopping experience that’s intuitive and interactive, much like visiting his official Drake Related site. A quick visit to the site now shows an Amazon Prime truck crowding the entrance of his Toronto mansion.

From a conveyor belt to endless shelves, it looks like an actual warehouse and hosts a bunch of merchandise from several of the 6 God’s eras.

Dating all the way back to 2009, there’s a So Far Gone fridge magnet set, and moving ahead are posters for albums like Take Care, Certified Lover Boy, Nothing Was The Same, and Scorpion, which cost $35 each.

There’s also a scorpion plushie to rep for the double album, or one for the Adonis-drawn creature on the For All The Dogs cover

But if your Drake fandom extends beyond the crib, there’s a tongue-in-cheek FATD pooper scooper for $50 with matching $25 bags sold separately.

The typical merchandise is also available, including the orange-hued Revenge long-sleeve tee from 2016, CLB hoodies, and even a Nike phrase shirt straight from the early 2000s that reads, “I don’t miss… let alone miss you” on the back.

Honestly, Nevermind even gets some love with a $45 tote, as well as a CLB option.

The Anita Max Win character is spotted on a trio of trucker hats, as well as the white Nike hat with lipstick planted on the brim.

Fast forward to his most recent project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U gets a European exclusive shirt, and “Somebody Who Loves Me” tees for Houston, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Miami, and, of course, Toronto.

It wouldn’t be a Drake release without a viral-worthy questionable decision, so there’s a mask with his face on it, and the most expensive item in the drop is a $100 body pillow with a printed photo of him wrapped in a blanket and donning a bonnet.

Get a better look at all the options below and buy whatever you’re feeling here.

