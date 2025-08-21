Drake Launches Amazon Warehouse Merch Store Complete With His Face On A Body Pillow

Fresh off the end of his tour, Drake’s got another experience ready for his diehard fans.
From a collaborative album and show run with PARTYNEXTDOOR, he’s now linking up with Amazon for what’s been dubbed The Drake Warehouse.
The shopping giant is hosting an interactive shopping experience that’s intuitive and interactive, much like visiting his official Drake Related site. A quick visit to the site now shows an Amazon Prime truck crowding the entrance of his Toronto mansion.
From a conveyor belt to endless shelves, it looks like an actual warehouse and hosts a bunch of merchandise from several of the 6 God’s eras.
Dating all the way back to 2009, there’s a So Far Gone fridge magnet set, and moving ahead are posters for albums like Take Care, Certified Lover Boy, Nothing Was The Same, and Scorpion, which cost $35 each.
There’s also a scorpion plushie to rep for the double album, or one for the Adonis-drawn creature on the For All The Dogs cover
But if your Drake fandom extends beyond the crib, there’s a tongue-in-cheek FATD pooper scooper for $50 with matching $25 bags sold separately.
The typical merchandise is also available, including the orange-hued Revenge long-sleeve tee from 2016, CLB hoodies, and even a Nike phrase shirt straight from the early 2000s that reads, “I don’t miss… let alone miss you” on the back.
Honestly, Nevermind even gets some love with a $45 tote, as well as a CLB option.
The Anita Max Win character is spotted on a trio of trucker hats, as well as the white Nike hat with lipstick planted on the brim.
Fast forward to his most recent project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U gets a European exclusive shirt, and “Somebody Who Loves Me” tees for Houston, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Miami, and, of course, Toronto.
It wouldn’t be a Drake release without a viral-worthy questionable decision, so there’s a mask with his face on it, and the most expensive item in the drop is a $100 body pillow with a printed photo of him wrapped in a blanket and donning a bonnet.
Get a better look at all the options below and buy whatever you’re feeling here.
1. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
2. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
3. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
4. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
5. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
6. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
7. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
8. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
9. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
10. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
11. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
12. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
13. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
14. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
15. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
16. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
17. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
18. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
19. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
20. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
21. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
22. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
23. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
24. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
25. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
26. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
27. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
28. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
29. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
30. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
31. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
32. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
33. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
34. Drake X Amazon The Drake WarehouseSource:Amazon
Drake X Amazon The Drake Warehouse amazon
-
‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset
-
"This Is Really Home For Me" Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship
-
Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How 'Just Add Hot Sauce' Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community
-
'My Experience Shaped Everything'—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry
-
Venus Williams Weighs In As Ostapenko Formally Apologizes To Taylor Townsend For “No Class” Comment
-
Snoop Dogg Ripped For Slamming Disney's LGBTQ+ Representation: “I Didn’t Come Here For This Sh-t"
-
Travis Hunter & Wife Leanna Lenee Announce Birth Of Baby Boy, Social Media Is Miserable
-
MAGA Muva Amber Rose Claims Trump Was Right To Send National Guard To D.C., X Roasts Her