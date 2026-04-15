Lauryn Hill Fronts Denim Tears’ Spring/Summer 2026⁠ ⁠Collection

Source: @liammacrae/@justinsarinana / IG: @liammacrae/@justinsarinana

New York-born brand Denim Tears has steadily been dropping pieces from its spring-summer 2026 collection, and fronted the newest series of goods with a special guest.

Lauryn Hill is seen draped in the outfitter’s latest threads in a dramatic black-and-white image posted on Instagram.

The “Doo Wop” legend is rocking garments covered in founder and former Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory’s signature cotton wreath, an homage to the roots of Black American slavery in the South.

The wreaths are typically large and sporadically placed on hoodies and jeans. Still, the latest interpretation is more refined, featuring a smaller, more strategic wreath pattern on denim jackets and jeans seen on Hill.

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Hill is also rocking a more subtle vertically striped button-up with crystal embellishment. A similar crystallized sweatshirt is already available on the site.

Since the photos are void of color, it’s unclear what the new products actually look like, but Denim Tears’ e-store may have given us a peek. In a product photo for a $198 cotton wreath sweater, there’s a sparkly brown button-up laid beneath it, which could be the very one that Hill is wearing.

Prices haven’t been announced, but denim jackets typically cost $280, while the baggy jeans are $295. There also appears to be a tote atop Hill’s head with a similarly patterned wreath, which is going for $158.

The Instagram caption says that this latest segment of the Spring/Summer 26 will be available “Friday, April 17 at 11 AM EST online on DENIMTEARSDOTCOM⁠, in-store at African Diaspora Goods, 176 Spring St and our Atlanta residency in Lenox Square.⁠”

The brand has been promoting the new release on Instagram for weeks. Aside from the new wreath pattern, there are also new zip-up hoodies with the letters DT on the sleeves, American flag long-sleeve tees, polos, varsity jackets, reversible flight jackets, snapbacks, and workwear staples.

See a few of them below.