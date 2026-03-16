Supreme Links With MM6 Maison Margiela For Its First Ever Box Logo Zip-Up, Cash-Covered Timberlands & More

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Supreme isn’t done hitting you over the head with its spring 2026 collections, and this time, they brought MM6 Maison Margiela along.

The two start things off with a duo of hooded (removable) shearling bomber jackets in two colors—a green one covered in $100 bills and a muted purple.

Harder jackets follow, like a Schott leather jacket with a sprawling eagle mural on the back and a set of distressed denim jackets. Of course, the denim jackets come with matching pants.

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If you’re a fan of collegiate gear, there are a few split stadium jackets that play up varsity vibes, but also Supreme’s bold logo aesthetic.

Margiela even manages to get Supreme to play adult with a few striped button-up shirts. Then Supreme returns the favor by bringing Margiela along for its first-ever zip-up box-logo hoodie. Each comes with minimalist paint splatter for a worn-in look, available in navy, black, and white.

The eagle motifs appear again in a trio of co-branded zip hoodies and matching graphic-heavy sweatpants.

The two brands up their collaborative t-shirt game with short-sleeve football jerseys, split varsity-tinged tees, and another that depicts burning cash.

The eagle and collegiate-inspired imagery continues into the accessories, such as leather backpacks, 6-panel hats, and silk scarves. Supreme didn’t go too far left with the accessories on this drop. The most outlandish are an Everlast heavy bag done up in some kind of animal hair and matching pro boxing gloves.

Timberland even gets some love thanks to that $100 print showing up on a pair of faux shearling-lined 6-inch boots.

MM6 is Margiela’s more approachable little brother, so its prices are lower but still expensive, so there’s no word on how this collection will be priced.

Get a better look at the entire collection below and pick up your favorite pieces on March 19 in America and March 21 in Asia.