Subscribe
Close
Recent

Supreme Links With MM6 Margiela For Spring 2026 Collection

Supreme Links With MM6 Maison Margiela For Its First Ever Box Logo Zip-Up, Cash-Covered Timberlands & More

Supreme and MM6 Maison Margiela team up for a Spring 2026 collection featuring statement outerwear, eagle graphics, split varsity designs, and accessories.

Published on March 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Supreme isn’t done hitting you over the head with its spring 2026 collections, and this time, they brought MM6 Maison Margiela along.

The two start things off with a duo of hooded (removable) shearling bomber jackets in two colors—a green one covered in $100 bills and a muted purple.

Harder jackets follow, like a Schott leather jacket with a sprawling eagle mural on the back and a set of distressed denim jackets. Of course, the denim jackets come with matching pants.

If you’re a fan of collegiate gear, there are a few split stadium jackets that play up varsity vibes, but also Supreme’s bold logo aesthetic.

Margiela even manages to get Supreme to play adult with a few striped button-up shirts. Then Supreme returns the favor by bringing Margiela along for its first-ever zip-up box-logo hoodie. Each comes with minimalist paint splatter for a worn-in look, available in navy, black, and white.

The eagle motifs appear again in a trio of co-branded zip hoodies and matching graphic-heavy sweatpants.

The two brands up their collaborative t-shirt game with short-sleeve football jerseys, split varsity-tinged tees, and another that depicts burning cash.

The eagle and collegiate-inspired imagery continues into the accessories, such as leather backpacks, 6-panel hats, and silk scarves. Supreme didn’t go too far left with the accessories on this drop. The most outlandish are an Everlast heavy bag done up in some kind of animal hair and matching pro boxing gloves.

Timberland even gets some love thanks to that $100 print showing up on a pair of faux shearling-lined 6-inch boots.

MM6 is Margiela’s more approachable little brother, so its prices are lower but still expensive, so there’s no word on how this collection will be priced. 

Get a better look at the entire collection below and pick up your favorite pieces on March 19 in America and March 21 in Asia.

Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®
Supreme®/MM6 Maison Margiela
Supreme®

Related Tags

Margiela supreme Timberland

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    98th Annual Oscars - Show

    Ryan Coogler Secures First Oscar For Penning 'Sinners'

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Calls For Donald Trump's Impeachment Pick Up Following Report His Administration Will Pocket $10 Billion From TikTok Deal

    Hip-Hop Wired
    On the Set of "The Color Purple"

    They Were Robbed: The Biggest Black Oscar Snubs That Still Hurt

    Global Grind
    Prime Video 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' first look images

    Donald Glover Movies & TV Shows: The Roles That Defined His Career

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Terrence Howard Announces Lawsuit Against CAA Over "Empire" Salary
    16 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Terrence Howard Opens Up About Traumatic Childhood Sex Abuse With “At Least 100” Girls

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment
    15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Dak Prescott Splits From Fiancée A Month Before Wedding & Gets Blitzed By Ring Jokes

    Comment
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
    12 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Floyd Mayweather’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does The Boxing Legend Have?

    Comment
    12 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Michael Porter Jr. Labeled A “Psychopath” By Ex-Girlfriend Actress Madison Pettis

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close