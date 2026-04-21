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Coach K's Grandson Charged With DWI After Crash That Killed Teen

Coach K’s Grandson Charged With DWI After Crash That Killed Teen Boy

Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson Joseph Savarino was charged with DWI after allegedly striking and killing a 15-year-old.

Published on April 21, 2026
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Notre Dame v Duke
Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Legendary college basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has been retired from Duke since 2023, but his name is circulating again because of his grandson Joseph Savarino’s DWI charge.

Savarino was driving Saturday night in Durham, North Carolina, when his Ford Explorer struck a 15-year-old who was riding his bike in the same direction. 

Cops say the kid died at the scene, and upon Savarino being questioned by cops, he “admitted to drinking earlier in the night … and registered a .11 on a breathalyzer, above the .08 legal limit, at 12:45 a.m.”

Savarino was arrested and jailed, and was released later in the day after his $100,000 bail was posted.

TMZ adds that he’s due back in court in a month, but for now he’s “surrendered his license for at least 30 days as a result of the incident.”

His brother found himself in similar trouble back in 2021 when he was caught on a DWI charge after he blew through a stop sign with his then teammate —and now Orlando Magic star— Paolo Banchero riding shotgun.

Cops say that once Savarino was pulled over, he showed signs of impairment and blew a .08 BAC, resulting in his arrest. Savarino ended up pleading guilty to the least severe form of driving while impaired (level 5), the court official, and had to complete a victim impact panel, complete 24 hours of community service, and complete a treatment program.

Banchero even got caught up in the arrest and was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

Both Michael and Joseph’s mother is Coach K’s eldest daughter, Debbie Savarino.

The boy killed has been identified as Jack O’Shea, and his mother took to Facebook to explain how she’s dealing with the tragic death.

We are finding comfort in what was his last perfect day,” Allison Bickel O’Shea said. “He woke up and asked to go to confession at Immaculate Conception Church. He then played two baseball games with his high school team, where he did what he always did — showed up fully and excelled at first base. Later, he went on his usual afternoon bike ride with friends.

She continued, “As he was coming back into our neighborhood, he was involved in an accident and was hit by a car. Jesus took him immediately. We will never understand why his time here was so short or why he was needed so soon, but we have to hold onto our faith that he is now our angel. We are better people because of him, and we will carry him with us always.”

See social media’s reaction to the Savarino brothers’ legal run-ins below.

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