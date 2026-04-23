Lewis Hamilton & Kim Kardashian Spotted Cozied Up On Beach Date Leaves Social Media Miserable

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Neither Lewis Hamilton nor Kim Kardashian has publicly commented on their budding relationship, but the constant paparazzi photos say it all.

The couple has been spotted together several times, with the latest set of pictures coming from a recent beach outing where the Formula 1 Racing champion rocks a pair of swim trunks and a matching t-shirt, and Kardashian appears to have a wetsuit pulled down to her waist and a black bikini top.

While running around in the sand at a beach in Malibu, California, on Sunday, Hamilton is seen with his hand wrapped around Kardashian’s waist as they both peer out into the ocean. Other pictures show them surfing together in shallow water, and another shot shows them chest-deep in the water, hugged up, with a smile across her face.

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This is only the latest proof that the 45-year-old reality superstar and the 41-year-old British racer have been getting closer over the last few months, and were even caught on the Jumbotron sitting next to each other at Super Bowl LX.

In just the past few weeks, they were spotted at another Malibu outing, en route to Nobu for dinner, and even attending Coachella together.

Both have soft-launched each other on Instagram, including one of Hamilton’s Stories that showed him driving in Tokyo, while Kardashian was riding shotgun.

The picture was taken while the two were reportedly on vacation in Japan, and despite initial reports that neither wanted anything serious, Kardashian’s three youngest kids, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, were on the trip as well.

“He’s just an easygoing guy with great energy,” a source told People at the time. “Her family likes him, and Kim’s very into him. They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. It’s more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim’s interest, and she’s definitely intrigued.”

After years of friendship, the two sparked rumors that they had gotten closer in February after they were spotted arriving together at a Paris hotel for what a source later said was “a romantic meetup.”

See social media’s reactions to the latest paparazzi shots of Hamilton and Kardashian below.