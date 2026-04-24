Subscribe
Close
Sports

Fernando Mendoza Drafted By Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza Drafted No.1 By The Las Vegas Raiders & Fans Hope He’s Ready For Sin City

Fernando Mendoza capped a meteoric year by going No. 1 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Published on April 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 NFL Scouting Combine
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and as expected, Fernando Mendoza is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders. He made it official with a LinkedIn update. Still, fans already knew it was happening when minority owner Tom Brady was already fostering a mentor-like relationship with the 22-year-old, like FaceTiming him during the combine.

After years of searching for a franchise quarterback, Mendoza is shaping up to be the Raiders’ man, as GM John Spytek continues to mold the team around him by bringing in some new blood.

“He was endearing. You could see the driven, almost the maniacal, driven part of it that makes a great QB,” Spytek said after the pick was official.

But they’ve been waiting for this moment over the last couple of drafts, already building around him with running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. Plus, they’ve still got another nine picks to give the team an entire facelift, and not to mention a new coach in Klint Kubiak. It’s hard to deny Mendoza’s accuracy rate; he’s quick on his feet and will operate well under Kubiak’s leadership.

Mendoza, a Cuban who grew up in Miami and got his college football start with the California Golden Bears before transferring to Indiana University at the end of 2024. Then, in his first season in Bloomington, he led the undefeated Hoosiers to the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Just prior to that, he won the 2025 Heisman Trophy, and he’s capping off the whirlwind year as the top draft pick.

“The last five months have been a blessing from God, and I can’t thank him enough. Looking forward to getting to work, proving myself at the next level,” he said after getting drafted. “College was fantastic, I’m blessed to have that career, but now I step into a great game in the NFL, and I look forward to proving and earning it every single day.

He added, “What a great organization, what a great legacy. There are so many great teammates I look forward to talking to, to coaches, to owners, I’m ecstatic for the opportunity.”

See how social media is reacting to the Mendoza era officially beginning in Vegas.

Related Tags

Fernando Mendoza las vegas raiders

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Hip-Hop Wired
    ONE Musicfest 2025

    Social Media Tells Trick Daddy "Uh Huh, Okay, Shut Up," After He Trashes Older Women

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Four friends taking a selfie at movie theater entrance

    15 90s Movies To Watch If You Want To Understand Why Millennials Act Like This

    Global Grind
    Chris Brown Hosts LIV on Sunday

    Usher Vs. Chris Brown: Who Has The Ultimate R&B Catalog?

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Diverse male friends watching exciting sports on tv at home, cheering and reacting emotionally while relaxing on sofa with snacks
    2 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    The Ultimate NBA Playoff Watch Party Guide (For Grown Men)

    Comment
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    The Kobe Revisionist History Has Gone TOO FAR
    0:00
    Sports  |  By ldemirjian

    The Kobe Revisionist History Has Gone TOO FAR

    Comment
    United-States-President-July-01-2025
    16 Items
    Politics  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Donald Trump Draws Fire Over Comments About Epstein’s “Victims or Whatever”

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    23 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close