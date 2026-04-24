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Ex-Coach Sherrone Moore's Mistress Reveals He Got Her Pregnant

Ex-Coach Sherrone Moore’s Mistress Reveals He Got Her Pregnant & Details Affair, Faces Backlash

Paige Shiver is detailing the affair she was complicit in having with former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore.

Published on April 24, 2026
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In December, University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was fired after an inappropriate relationship with Paige Shiver, which later nearly turned violent when he was arrested for showing up at her apartment.

Now, some months later, Shiver has broken her silence on Good Morning America, saying her affair was an “open secret.”

In talking to ABC, she says their relationship began in 2022, when she was an intern in her late 20s, and Moore was still an offensive coordinator. 

She later became his executive assistant when he got the head coaching gig in 2024 and says she felt pressure to stay in the relationship to keep her job.

“He and other coaches had control over my career; he could fire me in a second,” she said.

When it became increasingly complicated, she tried to end the tryst several times, but she says, “Every time I tried to pull away, he always had a story, a way to pull me in and make me feel bad. I couldn’t leave him because he was so miserable without me.”

At one point, she got pregnant by Moore, but despite wanting to keep the baby, through tears, she got an abortion because doctors said it “wouldn’t be right” because the fetus had Pompe disease, a genetic disorder.

Moore agreed, telling her, “You have to do what’s right for your body.”

But it took a turn when she officially reported the affair to the University on December 10, and they moved to fire Moore immediately.

But less than an hour later, he appeared at her apartment, which she now admits caused her to fear for her life because he’s “6’4″ and he comes in with his hood up, looking down at me, saying I ruined his life.”

After repeatedly refusing to leave, he grabs a butter knife and allegedly threatens to kill himself. It led to him getting 18 months’ probation on misdemeanor counts of trespassing and malicious use of a phone. But she says he deserved jail time for what he did.

Moore, though, is ready to move on, with his attorney telling ABC that “Sherrone Moore has closed this chapter.”

But Shiver also placed blame on the university, including some staff who were aware of the affair, because “he controlled everything that was going on in my life and they didn’t do anything about it.”

With Shiver being complicit in his extramarital affair, social media is not letting her off the hook. See the reactions below.

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