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Elephant Kills Attacker Who Broke Into His Home

Elephant Kills Millionaire Hunter In Central Africa

A California millionaire on a licensed big-game hunt was trampled to death after a surprise encounter with a herd of elephants.

Published on April 28, 2026
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African Elephant in the bush.
Tim Bieber

An elephant appears to have flipped the script on “Stand Your Ground” after a wealthy American hunter was killed during a safari in Central Africa.

According to The Guardian, 75-year-old Ernie Dosio, a California vineyard owner, was on a hunting expedition in Gabon when the fatal encounter occurred. Dosio had been tracking yellow-backed duiker—an antelope species—inside the dense Lopé-Okanda rainforest when he and his guide unexpectedly came across a small herd of elephants: five adult females and a calf.

That’s when things took a deadly turn.

Reports indicate one of the elephants charged, trampling Dosio. He died from his injuries at the scene. The professional hunter accompanying him was also hurt but survived the attack. Safari operator Collect Africa later confirmed Dosio’s death.

The Daily Mail described the elephant as likely “surprised” by the group’s sudden presence, a detail that underscores just how quickly these encounters can escalate—especially when humans enter wildlife territory armed and hunting.

Dosio was no novice. The Lodi, California native had been hunting for decades and reportedly built an extensive collection of trophies, including elephants and lions. He was also a known figure at the Sacramento Safari Club. Supporters say his hunts were legal and conducted under conservation frameworks that allow regulated culling of animal populations.

Still, the optics are hard to ignore: a seasoned big-game hunter killed not by misfire or accident, but by the very kind of animal he pursued.

Dosio made his fortune as the owner of Pacific AgriLands Inc., managing roughly 12,000 acres of vineyards in Modesto. U.S. embassy officials in Gabon are now coordinating the return of his remains to California.

Meanwhile, the elephant? It simply walked away—alive, unbothered, and, depending on your perspective, justified.

See social media’s reaction below.

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