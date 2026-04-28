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Air Jordan 4 “Laser” Pack Returning In 2027 In A Never-Before-Seen Box

Jordan Brand is set to re-release the Air Jordan 4 “Laser Pack” in February 2027.

Published on April 28, 2026
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Jordan Brand has developed a (very welcomed) habit as of late of releasing formerly limited sneakers as general releases, like the UNDFTD 4s and the “Oregon” 5s.

Next up from the coveted vault is the Air Jordan 4 “Laser Pack,” reportedly scheduled to release in February 2027. This time around, they’re releasing as a pack, retailing for $500, according to House of Heat. It will also be the first time in more than 20 years since the initial 2005 release, and it will feature the first-ever pack with the Jordan face box.

Within the duo are a pair of “Fire Red” 4s and a pair of “Bred” 4s. But what makes them special is the laser-etched leather upper, featuring a collage of every Jordan signature from 1 to 20, which, at the time, marked the line’s 20th anniversary. 

There are also other, more subtle changes, like the “White Laser” having translucent lace holders and leather trappings on the sides, which highlight the laser’s burnt-brown detailing on the upper.

As for the “Black Laser” pair, the Bred-inspired colorway shows that the red disappears from the sole and instead lines the inside of the shoe, with red laces.

The first sneaker to get the laser treatment was 2005’s annual release, the Air Jordan 20. Nike took a step back from the full lace coverings of the 19s, 18s, 17s, and 16s and instead went with a strap over the forefoot. It was that strap that first featured the sleek, layered laser detailing honoring Jordan Brand’s history, including images of cars, black cats, and baseball fields, all wrapped into a mosaic.

“Released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was the first global release of the franchise and the first shoe in the line to feature its signature ‘over-molded’ mesh,” Jordan Brand writes about the fourth iteration bearing His Airness’ name. “The shoe appeared in Spike Lee’s film, Do The Right Thing, transcending the world of sport to make a significant impact on pop culture forever.

And even if the Lasers aren’t your vibe, the regular “Bred” Jordan 4s are part of this year’s Holiday lineup and will drop in November.

Get a better look at the Air Jordan 4 “Laser” colorways below.

Air Jordan 4 "Pack" 2027
GOAT
Air Jordan 4 "Pack" 2027
GOAT
Air Jordan 4 "Pack" 2027
GOAT
Air Jordan 4 "Pack" 2027
GOAT
Air Jordan 4 "Pack" 2027
GOAT
Air Jordan 4 "Pack" 2027
GOAT
Air Jordan 4 "Pack" 2027
GOAT
Air Jordan 4 "Pack" 2027
GOAT

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