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Ving Rhames Home & "Cracking Jokes" After Collapsing In Restaurant

Ving Rhames Back Home Recovering & “Cracking Jokes” After Collapsing In Restaurant

Ving Rhames is reportedly doing better after after collapsing at a Los Angeles restaurant.

Published on April 30, 2026
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Veteran actor Ving Rhames is on the mend after a medical scare.

According to TMZ, Rhames was enjoying dinner with his family while out at a Los Angeles restaurant when an eyewitness says he “collapsed at his table.”

He appeared to be “slipping in and out of consciousness,” and once paramedics responded, they rushed Rhames to the hospital.

LA City Fire Department confirmed that a call for medical assistance came in for a male approximately 60 years old at 1:40 p.m., which coincides with the 66-year-old’s condition.

Despite the scare, Rhames is said to be okay, after his representative tells TMZ he just “overheated” and was hospitalized for observation.

Hours later, another update came with a sigh of relief when he was released from the hospital, and a rep said “he felt fine and was making jokes” on his way out.

“He sounded like everyday Ving and cracked a joke over the phone,” his manager Brad Kramer told Variety

Rhames, born Irving Rameses Rhames, is a New York City native who attended the prestigious Juilliard School. He rose to fame starring in roles like Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 classic Pulp Fiction, and has been a mainstay in the Mission: Impossible franchise since 1996, starring in all eight of the Tom Cruise-led films. 

In 1998, he won a Golden Globe for playing Don King in Don King: Only in America, and showed some range with his cult-classic role as Melvin in Baby Boy, opposite Taraji P. Henson and Tyrese

In recent years, he’s remained active, of course, in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the upcoming action thriller Mongoose, The Instigators, while also lending his voice to The Wild Robot and The Garfield Movie.

Now that he’s home and out of the woods, see social media wishing him well below.

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