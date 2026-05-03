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Kevin Hart Jokingly Roasts The Rock After His Traffic Stop

Kevin Hart Jokingly Roasts The Rock As “A Piece Of Sh-t” After His Traffic Stop

Johnson was recently pulled over, and Hart was asked about it when he was bombarded by the paparazzi at Miami’s Carbone Beach Club.

Published on May 3, 2026
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Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have a unique celebrity friendship where they almost exclusively roast each other, and now we know it even includes when the cops are involved.

Johnson was recently pulled over, and Hart was asked about it when he was bombarded by the paparazzi at Miami’s Carbone Beach Club.

When asked about his friend and frequent co-star’s recent run-in with the police, he jokingly says he’s the one who snitched to the police, and it’s because “he’s a piece of sh-t.”

Of course, Hart has a smile on his face, so it’s all in jest.

The run-in comes two days after Johnson was out in California supporting his friend Emily Blunt at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

He was driving a matte-black Porsche Cayenne when he got pulled over for tinted windows.

Video obtained by TMZ shows him pulling into a gas station and hopping out in an all-cream suit to fetch his license and registration from the back seat.

After handing over the documents, The Rock got back in the car and rolled up his windows while the cop ran his info. Once he returns and they speak for a few seconds, the cop writes Johnson a ticket for his tinted windows.

Johnson has previously spoken about their friendship, saying that “as much sh-t as we give each other” it’s all out of love.

“He is definitely one of my best friends,” the actor said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019. “It’s a real friendship, it was one that I didn’t anticipate. Especially as you get older in life, it’s not like in high school or college where you just have like a lot of best friends. No, he has become truly a great, great friend.”

Their friendship began in 2016 when they starred in Central Intelligence together and have since shared the screen in three Jumanji films, voiced in DC League of Super-Pets, and teamed up for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Now, we hope The Rock is at Kevin Hart’s Netflix Is A Joke roast next week to return fire.

See social media joining in on the fun below.

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Dwayne Johnson kevin hart rock

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