Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Jumping Into The Men’s Skincare Game With His Brand Papatui

The men’s grooming business is booming and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants in on it.

The wrestler-turned-actor has entered the market with a personal care brand dubbed Papatui.

Papatui’s name comes from his being a proud girl dad. Ironically, it also translates to rock in Samoan and Tui—the nickname his grandfather gave him.

The line consists of a hydrating facial cleanser, facial moisturizers, shampoo and conditioner, bar soap, body wash, deodorant, and lotion.

The Rock even went out on a limb with some products, like an enhancing tattoo balm that helps make your ink pop more, and several options men aren’t often accustomed to using (but could probably benefit from), like toners and eye gel.

Most of the goods even come in three scents: a lush coconut, which boasts a vacation-ready vanilla scent; cedar sport, which has “a clean with notes of cedarwood for a hit of conquer-the-day energy,” and sandalwood suede that hits your favorite woody notes.

He’s known to be passionate about health and knew that maintaining his skincare regimen was just as integral. Inspired by his constant desire to do better, he knew it was time to create his own line. Plus, men kept asking him about his skincare routine but never felt comfortable doing so.

“I found over the years as men, we can have these great conversations about working out, recovery, ice baths, saunas and we can talk about trucks and cheat meals and tequila and our favorite movies, but every conversation I would have regarding skincare, I was always pulled to the side privately like, ‘Hey, can I ask you a question? What do you do for your skin?'” he told PEOPLE. “So many times I would say, ‘Dude, why are we whispering [about skincare]? It’s okay. We should be able to have this open conversation.’ Papatui has allowed me to encourage just a more open, greater conversation about skincare and grooming.”

Johnson says that on March 10, the brand will be available at Target locations and on Target’s site, though it’s available on his site right now. All products will cost less than $10, so it’s definitely worth checking out to update your medicine cabinet.