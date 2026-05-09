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Rick Ross Backpedals On Drake Hate: "I Don't Want To See You Lose"

Rick Ross Backpedals & Wants To See Drake “Shine” But Social Media Wonders Why

Rick Ross and French Montana stopped by Apple Music’s 'Rap Life Review.'

Published on May 9, 2026
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Drake’s Iceman album is just a few days away, and at least one of his most ardent haters since the Kendrick Lamar beef appears to be turning a new leaf.

Earlier in the week, Rick Ross faced off against French Montana in a Verzuz, and during the song ‘Aston Martin Music,’ he pettily refused to play Drizzy’s parts while encouraging the crowd to sing along.

So once French and Ross appeared on Apple Music’s Rap Life Review, Ebro asked him about that decision, so Ross broke down how being a boss means he still wants Drake to succeed. 

“Drake, if you listening to this homie, listen to me, my n-gga, shine. I don’t want to see you lose,” Ross says around the 28-minute mark. “No real n-gga want to see you lose. That ain’t what n-ggas about. This culture, this game, this rap, this ain’t what it’s about. I don’t want to see you lose. Real n-ggas just wanna see real n-ggas shine together. Real niggas come up together.”

After breaking down his come-up, from once signing a six-album deal for a $30,000 advance to now flying around on a $50 million jet, Ross makes it clear that these thoughts are his own.

“Montana still f-ck with you on 1,000,” Rozay says, adding that it was French who introduced him to Drake and first convinced them to collaborate.

Ross says that he and French have had real conversations about the Drake situation, and he means no disrespect, continuing that “It’s deeper than rap.”

This is a far cry from 2024, when the rap game dog piled on Drake following the Kendrick Lamar beef. Ross and Drake engaged in a who’s-richer social media feud, during which Ross was hit with Ozempic allegations and Drake was nicknamed “white boy.”

Ross appears to have moved forward, but Drake has remained pretty silent leading up to Iceman’s May 15 release date.

See social media’s reaction to Ross extending an olive branch below.

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