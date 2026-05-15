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Meet Stunna Sandy, The Woman On The Cover of Drake's 'Habibti'

Meet Stunna Sandy, The Woman On The Cover of Drake’s ‘Habibti’ & Featured On ‘Maid Of Honour’

Drake surprised fans by dropping three albums at once, and one of the standout new names on the massive release is New York's Stunna Sandy.

Published on May 15, 2026
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Drake’s Iceman was expected to drop May 15, but surprisingly, he dropped three albums: Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour.

Across those three albums, which contain more than 40 songs, he brought back some old friends and some new ones, including Stunna Sandy.

The 23-year-old Brooklyn-born rapper stars on his song “Outside Tweaking.”

She’s also seen riding shotgun and partying it up in the video for “Plot Twist.”

She’s also been confirmed as the woman on the cover of Drake’s Habibti album, which shows only her eyes, with the rest of her body covered in masking tape.

Drake’s always had an eye for young talent and usually hops on their songs, but the role has reversed heading into the Iceman era.

Stunna Sandy first made noise in 2024 with her song “Make It Look Sexy,” which showcased her soft, monotone voice in a style that drew some comparisons to Ice Spice.

In 2025, she sat with Living Proof Magazine to talk about her come-up and love for music, which didn’t start when she picked up a mic.

“I’ve been into hip hop since I was a little kid. But really getting into making it? Around 18 or 19,” she revealed. “That’s when I decided I was gonna do music. I tried to be a DJ first, and that led me to what I’m doing now.”

Born to Egyptian parents, she explains that a lot of her music comes from her Big Apple roots.

She added, “A lot of my music is very New York-inspired. I rap about everything I’ve lived and seen in Brooklyn, especially Crown Heights.”

Already one of the new voices of the NYC rap scene, the Drake feature will undoubtedly give her that extra push.

It doesn’t hurt that she’s got a habit of posting thirst traps on Instagram. Check out some of them below.

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