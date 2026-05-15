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Drake Shocks Fans By Dropping 'Iceman,' 'Habibti' & 'Maid Of Honour'

Drake Shocks Fans By Dropping ‘Iceman’ Alongside 2 Surprise Albums ‘Habibti’ & ‘Maid Of Honour’

Drake releases 'Iceman,' 'Habibti,' and 'Maid of Honour' simultaneously, showcasing three distinct sonic lanes across 43 new tracks.

Published on May 15, 2026
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Rap’s Big 3 conversation has shifted from being Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar, to Drizzy just dropping three albums at once.

Iceman was expected, but he simultaneously dropped Habibti and Maid of Honour as well, for a total of 43 songs. 

Each album has its own vibe, beginning with Maid Of Honour, which features an old photo of his mom on the cover, with his father hugging him as a child, fading into the background.

It’s got features from Stunna Sandy, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Popcaan and Iconic Savvy, and while there are occasional clever bars, the 14-track album is full of club-ready, dance-laced beats with a dancehall tinge. It’s 45 minutes of him pining for women he shouldn’t, with titles like “BBW,” “New Bestie,” “True Bestie,” and wraps up with “Princess.”

For Habibti (Arabic for “my love”), the cover depicts a woman with only her eyes visible, her body otherwise covered in tape.

It starts off with a country-like ballad of him trying to get back in his groove, aptly titled “Rusty.” It features a slower tempo’d Drake, aided with features like a smooth chorus from Qendresa, pairing up with Loe Shimmy, who brings Drake into his normally sleepy high-pitched world. He caps off the R&B vibe with the help of PartyNextDoor as he gets emo about a Texas woman, for “Fortworth.”

Despite the additional two albums being unexpected, the leading album Iceman was exactly what fans were expecting, intricate raps, and vulnerability, opening up the first song “Make Em Cry” with “I have to father my mother and treat my son’s grandfather like my older brother.”

He’s back with the Michael Jackson homage for the cover, holding up the number 6 while rocking what appears to be his studded glove, which he reportedly owns. Over the next 18 songs, save for one with Future and Molly Santana and another with 21 Savage, he goes completely solo and returns to his catchy hook roots.

Social media is still trying to wrap its collective head around Drake delivering three albums at once, while trying to dissect them, too.

See the reactions below. 

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