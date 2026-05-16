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The Fumble: LeBron's NBA Future, Jalen Rose on Hairlines & Pistons

The Fumble: LeBron James’ NBA Future, Jalen Rose Talks Hairlines & Pistons Playoff Run

Debating the week's biggest news in sports culture.

Published on May 16, 2026
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Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four
Source: Luke Hales / Getty

NBA fans are gearing up for the Conference Finals, but for LeBron James, the 2025-26 campaign has come to a close, and he’s got some decisions to make.

As a 41-year-old free agent, he has free rein to join any franchise he wants, or he can flat out retire.

The Fumble cohosts Samaria Terry and Rodney Rikai debate the four-time champion’s immediate future and what makes the most sense to him.

“LeBron is an economy unto himself out here in Los Angeles,” Rodney says. “And I’ve been the beneficiary of LeBron’s presence here in the city. There are a lot of people who literally moved from Cleveland to LA when he got here. He’s got his media company based here. So him leaving would be an inconvenience to the other things that he does. So, you know, there’s talks about him going back to Cleveland to finishing his career as a Cav. They have some cap space and obviously a real need for his level of experience, but also greatness. I think he stays in LA.”

We’re months away from college football kicking off, but Lane Kiffin’s got Ole Miss trending, claiming racism made it harder to recruit, and he’s able to breathe easier at LSU.

Rodney thinks that instead of debating the racist history of the SEC, Black athletes should do their research on HBCUs.

“I really would love for some more of these athletes to take a look into going to HBCU, man, and figuring out how to change the system,” Rodney said. “Because we are enriching um old money. We are enriching, descendants of tobacco owners and cotton field, you know, like we’re making former slave-owning families wealthier by going to schools in the south in the SEC.”

As for this week’s guests we chopped it up with NBA legend Jalen Rose and actor Darnell Lindsey Jr. about hairlines, their Tubi series Southwest High, and the Detriot Pistons’ playoff run.

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