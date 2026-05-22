Dive Into Bad Bunny’s Massive 150-Piece Zara Collection To Upgrade Your Summer Fits

If you’re a fan of Bad Bunny’s style, or more specifically, his Super Bowl look, you’re in luck.

The Puerto Rican superstar has connected with Zara to launch the 150-piece “BENITO ANTONIO” collection.

It honors the first half of his name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and is a project developed in collaboration with his longtime creative director, Janthony Oliveras.

A look at the sprawling collection proves exactly what the goal was: to provide looks that emulate pieces that Bad Bunny actually wears.

There’s a section dedicated to everyday, summer-ready cotton pieces that are affordable, including everything from $49 cropped tees to a $99 soft yellow zip hoodie to paper bag waist shorts for $59.

For an elevated yet still relaxed look, there’s a pair of breezy linen pants in pastel green and black.

Relaxed carpenter pants also make an appearance, along with four different washes of jeans that all cost $99.

Black is a heavily revisited color in the collection for those looking for reliable staples with a flair, thanks to fits that are either slim, cropped, or loose-fitting.

But colorful options are available too, like the aforementioned yellow; there’s also bright pinks, greens, and blues, seen on striped shirts and a multi-patterned cotton shirt.

On the accessories side, there are $39 shoulder bags, totes, $49 dad hats, $39 silk bandanas, and $79 silk ties.

While most of the pieces follow the unwritten rule of basics by not having any logos, some of the options have the BENITO ANTONIO logo, a nod to his song “NUEVAYoL,” or share his message of “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate Is Love.”

There are also more sophisticated pieces, like a wool blazer, which you will have to cough up $229 for, and matching trousers for $129, and a few button-up shirts.

The BENITO ANTONIO x Zara collection is currently available, and you can get a better look at the sprawling collection below.