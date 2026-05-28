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Supreme Court Lets Brian Flores Sue NFL For Racial Discrimination

Supreme Court Lets Brian Flores’ Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against NFL Move Forward

The high court declined to hear the case, allowing Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and several teams to move forward.

Published on May 28, 2026
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The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to step into National Football League defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ ongoing racial discrimination lawsuit against the league, a decision that allows one of the most closely watched employment cases in professional sports to continue moving through the courts.

On May 26, the nation’s highest court refused to review a lower court ruling that sided with Flores in his dispute with the NFL over whether his claims should be heard publicly in court or privately through league arbitration, USA Today reports. 

Flores, who currently serves as defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, filed the lawsuit in 2022 after alleging that racial discrimination influenced the Miami Dolphins’ decision to fire him following the 2021 season. Flores had posted back-to-back winning seasons with Miami and claimed the organization treated him unfairly compared to white coaches around the league.

His lawsuit also accused the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos of discriminatory hiring practices. Flores alleged that the Giants interviewed him for a head coaching position despite already planning to hire another candidate, while he also claimed the Broncos conducted a sham interview years earlier.

In addition, Flores accused the Houston Texans of backing away from his candidacy for a head coaching role in retaliation after he filed the lawsuit. Two other Black coaches later joined Flores’ legal action, which has intensified scrutiny over diversity and hiring practices across the NFL.

The league has repeatedly denied Flores’ allegations and argued that disputes like his are required to be handled through arbitration under league rules. According to the NFL, Flores’ employment contract gave commissioner Roger Goodell authority to oversee disputes or appoint an independent arbitrator.

However, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected that argument last year, ruling that the league’s arbitration setup lacked the independence required under federal law. The appeals court sharply criticized the process, even describing the NFL’s arbitration provision as “unworthy even of the name of arbitration.”

By refusing to hear the NFL’s appeal, the Supreme Court effectively leaves that ruling intact and allows Flores’ lawsuit to proceed in federal court.

Flores’ attorneys argued that employers should not be allowed to force workers to bring discrimination claims before arbitrators controlled by the same organization being accused of wrongdoing. The decision marks a significant legal setback for the NFL as it continues to face questions about racial equity in coaching and executive hiring.

See social media’s reaction to the lawsuit below.

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