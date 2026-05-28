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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Lawyer To Shut Down Flopping Board Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Lawyer Reportedly Trying To Shut Down Viral Flopping Board Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s legal team has reportedly sent a cease-and-desist to Underdog over its parody board game.

Published on May 28, 2026
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Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four
Source: Luke Hales / Getty

The Western Conference Finals have become fodder for lawyers.

One of the biggest storylines of the postseason is claims that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a flopper of astronomical proportions, which ed to a flood of tweets from critics and mixtapes exclusively of him flailing on the hardwood.

But then, Underdog, a sports prediction market and fantasy sports company, took it a step further and had to tangibly capture SGA’s style of play with a game.

Based on the classic game, Operation, which requires a steady hand to perform surgery, it instead requires stealing the ball from SGA. But tapping him anyway yields a foul, essentially making fun of how many calls he gets.

Dubbed Unethical Hoops, the company brought Dillon Brooks on board to promote the game and held a contest to give away 100 copies of the game during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

But now it appears the joke has gone too far.

According to The Athletic, Eric Fishman of law firm ArentFox Schiff LLP, representing Gilgeous-Alexander, instructed Underdog to “permanently cease and desist from any and all use of Mr. Gilgeous-Alexander’s NIL in any and all media, including but not limited to your website (including the Unethical Hoops Website), apps, social media accounts, digital marketing and advertisements, promotional emails, push notifications, affiliate or influencer placements, and any physical goods including but not limited to the board game advertised on the Unethical Hoops Website.”

As for the remaining copies of Unethical Hoops in their possession, his legal team wants them trashed and to completely stop using SGA’s name, image, or likeness without his consent.

The foul-baiting claims were brought to SGA loud and clear during Game 3 at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Arena when he appeared unrattled by “flopper!” chants. But they were so apparent that he was asked about it in the post-game interview, despite shrugging them off.

“It does nothing. Doesn’t fuel me, doesn’t discourage me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I’ve been dealing with it for a long time. I don’t really hear it. I focus on what’s going on on the court.”

Now it appears his feelings may have changed with the introduction of the game.

See how social media is reacting to the legality of it all below.

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