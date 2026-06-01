Damian Lillard’s Ex-Wife Reportedly Requests Paternity Test From NBA Star’s Alleged Baby’s Mother

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Damian Lillard’s off-court life has taken a dramatic turn, with the NBA star’s ex-wife, Kay’la Lillard, seeking information from a woman she believes may have had a child with the basketball player.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kay’la has issued a subpoena to a woman identified as Justie Wolf, requesting that she provide testimony and records related to her child and an alleged connection to Lillard.

The filing seeks a wide range of information, including communications between Wolf and Lillard concerning a child named Aura. Kay’la is specifically requesting copies of text messages exchanged between the two regarding the possibility that Lillard was the child’s father, including any conversations that took place when he first learned he might be connected to the child.

In addition to text messages and other communications, the subpoena reportedly seeks any paternity test results that may exist, as well as copies of any non-disclosure agreements connected to the matter. The request also asks for photographs showing Lillard with the child.

Court records indicate that Wolf is challenging the subpoena and opposing the effort to obtain the requested information.

The dispute comes amid the ongoing fallout from Lillard’s high-profile divorce. The seven-time NBA All-Star filed for divorce from Kay’la in October 2023. The couple, who married in 2021, share three children together.

Neither Lillard nor Wolf has publicly commented on the allegations raised in the court filings, and the documents do not establish whether Lillard is the father of the child in question, but they show that the issue has become part of the larger legal battle surrounding the former couple’s separation.

As the divorce proceedings continue, the subpoena fight could determine whether additional details related to the allegations become part of the public court record.

See social media’s reaction to the drama below.