Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

KidSuper Releasing 48 BAPE Sta Colorways For World Cup

BAPE & KidSuper Are Releasing BAPE Sta Colorways To Represent All 48 World Cup Countries

The FIFA World Cup starts this week, and as all brands rush to get in on the national pride, Bape and KidSuper slid through for one of the most comprehensive collections.

Published on June 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A collage of 3 images showing various sneakers, a person sitting in a chair, and a person standing in a grassy field. The images are labeled "Super Sta England", "Super Sta Ghana", and "Super Sta Argentina".
Source:

The FIFA World Cup starts this week, and as all brands rush to get in on the national pride, Bape and KidSuper slid through for one of the most comprehensive collections.

KidSuper founder Colm Dillane’s knack for taking established classics and adding a colorful, loud spin comes to the forefront in remixing the iconic Bapesta silhouette, known for its bold colorblocking.

“AS BAPE STA MARKS ITS 25TH ANNIVERSARY, BAPE® AND KIDSUPER UNITE FOR A COLLABORATION INSPIRED BY FOOTBALL, CULTURE, AND GLOBAL IDENTITY. THE COLLECTION FEATURES 48 UNIQUE BAPE STA DESIGNS, EACH REPRESENTING A DIFFERENT COUNTRY – CELEBRATING HERITAGE, COMMUNITY, AND GENERATIONAL PRIDE,” reads the poster.

Grandmothers from each country were photographed wearing their respective sneakers. 

The two come together with the World Cup in mind to create 48 different colorways of the Bapesta, to represent the countries playing in the tournament. Each colorway features Bape’s lightning bolt star gliding across the upper, Bape hits on the midsole, and the heel patch.

Colorful sneakers representing different countries for the Superbape Cup 2026, designed by Kidsuper.
Source: KidSuper x BAPE / KidSuper x Bape

Unlike in its past collaboration with KidSuper, the eye logo is placed in the middle of the star, and a face silhouette is on the outside heel.

The opposite heel has the name of the colorway’s country, like ENG on the England options, which feature a clean iteration of their flag’s colors with a white upper, navy logo, and outsole, and a white sock liner.

Japan’s similar colorways get switched around, with a deep-blue patent upper, a white logo, and conspicuous red detailing.

Argentina’s light blue lends itself to the upper of that country’s pair, color-blocking with white and metallic yellow hits representing the sun at the center of its flag. 

Bape falls back into its vibrancy with some of the colored flags, like Ghana’s red, yellow, and green, and Brazil’s green, blue, and yellow.

Specifically, the Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Ghana, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, and the US pairs will release at Bape stores on June 11, with the remaining 38 pairs dropping via a pre-order at Superbape.com for $325.

The rest of the collection features countries like Algeria, Australia, South Korea, Jordan, South Africa, Scotland, Senegal, Paraguay, Uruguay, Tunisia, Iran, the Czech Republic, Uzbekistan, and an eye-catching orange Netherlands.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.

Colorful sneaker with a star logo and "BAPE" branding on a green sole.
KidSuper x BAPE
Blue and white sneaker with red star and "BAPE" text
KidSuper x BAPE
Blue and white sneaker with a star logo and "BAPE" text
KidSuper x BAPE
Burgundy and green sneakers with a yellow star logo and "BAPE" text.
KidSuper x BAPE
Colorful sneaker with green, yellow, and blue design featuring a star logo.
KidSuper x BAPE
Colorful sneaker with red, yellow, and blue design featuring a star logo and "BAPE" text.
KidSuper x BAPE
Red and blue sneakers with a white star design and the text "BAPE" printed on the side.
KidSuper x BAPE
A white sneaker with a black star and "BAPE" branding on the side.
KidSuper x BAPE
Colorful sneaker with a star logo, green and red accents, and the text "BAPE" printed on the side.
KidSuper x BAPE
Colorful sneakers with a large star logo and "BAPE" text on the side.
KidSuper x BAPE
A person wearing a green and red patterned outfit is seated on a wooden floor, with a large sneaker featuring a star logo visible in the foreground. The text "SUPER BAPE" and "KIOSUPER BAPE STA" is visible.
KidSuper x BAPE
A pair of blue and white sneakers with star designs, a framed painting of a person in traditional Japanese clothing, and a couch with a patterned rug in the background.
KidSuper x BAPE
An elderly woman sitting on a couch wearing blue and yellow sneakers with a Super Bape logo. The background features a large white star and the text "KID SUPER BAPE STA".
KidSuper x BAPE
A person sitting on a bench in a grassy area, wearing sneakers with a "Super Bape" logo. A large white star graphic is visible in the background.
KidSuper x BAPE
A person wearing a red "Super Bape" shirt and colorful sneakers sits on a bed with a "Mexico" jersey and Mexican-inspired decor.
KidSuper x BAPE
A person sitting on the floor in a room full of vinyl records, wearing red and yellow sneakers with a star logo, which appears to be a "Super Bape" brand.
KidSuper x BAPE
A person wearing colorful sneakers with a star logo stands in a doorway, surrounded by a graphic design with the text "Kidsuper Bape STA".
KidSuper x BAPE
A person wearing a colorful vest and sneakers with a star logo, sitting on a stool in front of a brick wall with a "Super Bape" logo.
KidSuper x BAPE
A person sitting in a chair in a room with bookshelves, wearing white sneakers with a blue star logo. The text "KIDSUPER BAPE STA" and "England" is visible.
KidSuper x BAPE

Related Tags

bape fifa world cup world cup

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit In Partnership With Bloomberg Philanthropies

Matt Damon Addressing Global Water Crisis By Spitting Some Bars & More

Hip-Hop Wired
DJ Akademiks

Lil Baby Calls DJ Akademiks The Feds, Ak Fires Back

Hip-Hop Wired
TV Platforms

Weekend Watch List: Movies & Shows To Watch This Week

Global Grind
BET Awards 2025 Media House - Day 1

Everything We Know About The ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Series ’The Drop’

Global Grind
Trending
The Black Estate
6:00
Lifestyle  |  By Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: Quincy & Tawian Livingston Share Their Homeownership Journey

Comments
The Black Estate
4:59
Lifestyle  |  By Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection

Comments
Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

Comments
SOCCER: OCT 17 NWSL Bay FC vs NC Courage
Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

Athletes as Advocates: Brianna Pinto’s Soccer Foundation Is Leveling The Playing Field

Comments
Chicago Stars v Utah Royals
Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

Athletes as Advocates: Imani Dorsey Rewrites The Playbook For Black Girls In Soccer

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close