BAPE & KidSuper Are Releasing BAPE Sta Colorways To Represent All 48 World Cup Countries

Source:

The FIFA World Cup starts this week, and as all brands rush to get in on the national pride, Bape and KidSuper slid through for one of the most comprehensive collections.

KidSuper founder Colm Dillane’s knack for taking established classics and adding a colorful, loud spin comes to the forefront in remixing the iconic Bapesta silhouette, known for its bold colorblocking.

“AS BAPE STA MARKS ITS 25TH ANNIVERSARY, BAPE® AND KIDSUPER UNITE FOR A COLLABORATION INSPIRED BY FOOTBALL, CULTURE, AND GLOBAL IDENTITY. THE COLLECTION FEATURES 48 UNIQUE BAPE STA DESIGNS, EACH REPRESENTING A DIFFERENT COUNTRY – CELEBRATING HERITAGE, COMMUNITY, AND GENERATIONAL PRIDE,” reads the poster.

Grandmothers from each country were photographed wearing their respective sneakers.

The two come together with the World Cup in mind to create 48 different colorways of the Bapesta, to represent the countries playing in the tournament. Each colorway features Bape’s lightning bolt star gliding across the upper, Bape hits on the midsole, and the heel patch.

Source: KidSuper x BAPE / KidSuper x Bape

Unlike in its past collaboration with KidSuper, the eye logo is placed in the middle of the star, and a face silhouette is on the outside heel.

The opposite heel has the name of the colorway’s country, like ENG on the England options, which feature a clean iteration of their flag’s colors with a white upper, navy logo, and outsole, and a white sock liner.

Japan’s similar colorways get switched around, with a deep-blue patent upper, a white logo, and conspicuous red detailing.

Argentina’s light blue lends itself to the upper of that country’s pair, color-blocking with white and metallic yellow hits representing the sun at the center of its flag.

Bape falls back into its vibrancy with some of the colored flags, like Ghana’s red, yellow, and green, and Brazil’s green, blue, and yellow.

Specifically, the Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Ghana, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, and the US pairs will release at Bape stores on June 11, with the remaining 38 pairs dropping via a pre-order at Superbape.com for $325.

The rest of the collection features countries like Algeria, Australia, South Korea, Jordan, South Africa, Scotland, Senegal, Paraguay, Uruguay, Tunisia, Iran, the Czech Republic, Uzbekistan, and an eye-catching orange Netherlands.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.