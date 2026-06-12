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BLACK WATCH: (6.12.26) ‘Run Away’ ‘No Sudden Move,’ & More

BLACK WATCH: (6.12.26) ‘Run Away’ ‘No Sudden Move,’ & More

Published on June 12, 2026
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A middle-aged African American man with a serious expression standing in a dimly lit hallway against a brick wall.
Source: Netflix / Netflix

It is June, which means Juneteenth is on the horizon, which means your TV viewing should have a healthy does of color in it just off g.p.

CassiusLife’s latest Black Watch features a thriller from the mind of Harlan Coben and yet anothe solide entry in the filmography of Don Cheadle.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Harlan Coben’s Run Away – Netflix

Three police officers, one in a vest, standing near a parked Audi car in a wooded area at night.
Source: Netflix / Netflix

When you see Harlan Coben in a headline, you already the plot is going to hit you with brain-twisting loops just about every episode. Run Away is no different as the Netflix limited series, the of over a dozen produced by the best-selling author, will have you wondering who did what and why with a whole lot of WTF’s for good measure.

The series stars James Nesbitt, who’s cool, but stay for Alfred Enoch, who you’ll recognize from How To Get Way With Murder and Harry Potter flicks, and the underrated Lucian Msamati (Gangs Of London, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency).

Nesbitt portrays Simon, a privileged bloke whose eldest daughter Paige has dipped out thanks to a bad drug problem, a wild boyfriend and some hard luck. Add in cult members with an assassination list, a savvy private eye with ulterior motives, cops who care (see Enoch), a neighbor with scruples (see Msamati) and a seedy underworld, and this is perfect for a weekend binge.

Watch Run Away on Netflix.—Alvin aqua Blanco

No Sudden Move – HBO Max

Two men in dark coats standing in a dimly lit room with orange curtains in the background.
Source: Warner Bros Pictures / Warner Bros Pictures

A gangster period piece is always a must-watch, and 2021’s No Sudden Move may have flown under the radar, making it perfect to stream this weekend. Starring the odd pairing of Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro, the two are a pair of felons hired to steal some very important documents. But in the midst of their scheme, they uncover who’s really behind the theft, which drags them into a plot that finds itself at the intersection of exposing the unsavory mess of the automotive industry and race.

The cast is star-studded, no matter who’s on screen featuring Ray Liotta, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Brandan Fraser, Matt Damon, Kieran Culkin, and even Julia Fox.

See who makes it out alive by watching No Sudden Move on HBO Max. — Bruce Goodwin II

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