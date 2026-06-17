The Best World Cup Merch To Cop Right Now
The Best World Cup Merch To Cop Right Now: Travis Scott, Nike, BAPE & More
- The World Cup is a global cultural event, not just a sports competition.
- Brands are creating fashion-forward merchandise that appeals to diverse fans.
- Collaborations between sports, streetwear and luxury brands are driving World Cup merchandise trends.
The FIFA World Cup has always been bigger than sports. It is a cultural moment that brings together music, fashion, art and national pride on a global stage. As the 2026 tournament kicks off across the world, brands are making sure fans can celebrate in style. Check out the best World Cup merch to cop right now.
According to GOAL’s roundup of the best World Cup merchandise, this year’s collections are some of the most fashion-forward drops the tournament has ever seen. Instead of relying solely on traditional jerseys and scarves, brands are leaning heavily into streetwear, collectibles and lifestyle pieces that feel just as at home at a watch party as they do online.
The connection between soccer and fashion has grown stronger over the last decade. Players have become style icons, luxury brands have embraced football culture and streetwear labels have found creative ways to merge sports with everyday fashion. That influence is all over the 2026 World Cup merchandise landscape.
People magazine recently highlighted several standout collaborations and collectibles tied to the tournament. Fans are looking for more than memorabilia. They want pieces that feel exclusive, stylish and culturally relevant.
From Travis Scott’s latest Nike collaboration to collectible toys, retro apparel and designer capsules, there is something for every kind of futbol fan. Whether you plan to attend matches in person or simply want to represent from home, these are some of the hottest World Cup-themed items worth checking out.
World Cup Merch To Cop
Travis Scott x Nike World Cup Collection
Travis Scott continues to dominate the intersection of sports and streetwear. His latest Cactus Jack collaboration with Nike brings his signature aesthetic to football culture, creating pieces that feel equally suited for a stadium or a sneaker convention.
Nike x Palace
According to GOAL, Nike and Palace Skateboards teamed up for a standout England collection featuring a stained-glass-inspired jersey, bomber jackets and lifestyle apparel. It is one of the cleanest football and skateboarding collaborations of the year.
BAPE World Cup-Inspired Streetwear
BAPE continues to embrace football culture with tournament-inspired pieces that blend the brand’s iconic camouflage patterns with global sports energy. The collection feels tailor-made for hypebeasts looking to stand out.
Adidas Bringback Collection
Retro sportswear lovers should keep an eye on Adidas’ Bringback Collection. GOAL notes that the line revives iconic World Cup era designs and colorways from previous tournaments, delivering a healthy dose of nostalgia.
Levi’s x England FA
Denim meets football in Levi’s first collaboration with England’s Football Association. The collection includes trucker jackets, tote bags and shorts that can easily remain wardrobe staples long after the tournament ends.
LABUBU x FIFA World Cup 2026
The viral collectible craze has officially entered football culture. GOAL reports that LABUBU’s FIFA collaboration features plush dolls, keychains and lifestyle collectibles that are already becoming must-have items for collectors.
Panini Sticker Book
No World Cup experience feels complete without a Panini sticker album. The 2026 edition carries extra significance since FIFA’s long-running partnership with the company is expected to end after the 2030 tournament.
LEGO World Cup Trophy
For fans who love collectibles, the LEGO World Cup Trophy set offers a detailed replica of football’s biggest prize and doubles as a display piece for years to come.
The games may only last a month, but the right merch can keep the memories alive long after the final whistle.
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