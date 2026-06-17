The Best World Cup Merch To Cop Right Now: Travis Scott, Nike, BAPE & More

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The FIFA World Cup has always been bigger than sports. It is a cultural moment that brings together music, fashion, art and national pride on a global stage. As the 2026 tournament kicks off across the world, brands are making sure fans can celebrate in style. Check out the best World Cup merch to cop right now.

According to GOAL’s roundup of the best World Cup merchandise, this year’s collections are some of the most fashion-forward drops the tournament has ever seen. Instead of relying solely on traditional jerseys and scarves, brands are leaning heavily into streetwear, collectibles and lifestyle pieces that feel just as at home at a watch party as they do online.

The connection between soccer and fashion has grown stronger over the last decade. Players have become style icons, luxury brands have embraced football culture and streetwear labels have found creative ways to merge sports with everyday fashion. That influence is all over the 2026 World Cup merchandise landscape.

People magazine recently highlighted several standout collaborations and collectibles tied to the tournament. Fans are looking for more than memorabilia. They want pieces that feel exclusive, stylish and culturally relevant.

From Travis Scott’s latest Nike collaboration to collectible toys, retro apparel and designer capsules, there is something for every kind of futbol fan. Whether you plan to attend matches in person or simply want to represent from home, these are some of the hottest World Cup-themed items worth checking out.