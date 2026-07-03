Subscribe
Close
Sports

'What Are the Celtics Doing?': Fans Question Jaylen Brown Trade

‘What Are the Celtics Doing?’: Fans Can’t Make Sense Of Boston’s Jaylen Brown Trade

The Celtics stunned the NBA by sending Jaylen Brown to the 76ers for Paul George, and fans flooded social media trying to figure out what Boston's front office was thinking.

Published on July 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

The Boston Celtics finally made the move everyone had been waiting for—but it wasn’t the one anyone expected.

After weeks of trade speculation that ranged from Giannis Antetokounmpo to a long list of rumored suitors, Boston ultimately sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George. Instead of celebrating the blockbuster, fans and analysts were left asking the same question: Why?

The move, which sends Brown to the same 76ers team that knocked the Celtics out of the playoffs in Game 7 last season, immediately sparked confusion across social media. Rather than praising the front office’s bold swing, many questioned the logic behind dealing a franchise cornerstone for an aging George.

The disbelief was so widespread that the Celtics traded an all-world player for former star whose better days are clearly behind him and a few draft picks kicking off all kinds of conspiracy theories

Scroll below to see how NBA fans reacted to Boston’s head-scratching decision:

Related Tags

#NBATrade boston celtics jaylen brown Philadelphia 76ers

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Two men wearing baseball caps and sunglasses, one in a black shirt with "Nishinawa" text, the other in a white jacket.

Lupe Fiasco V. Kendrick Lamar Debate Taking Over Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
Two women, one wearing a black and gold outfit performing on stage, the other wearing a colorful patterned dress and headwrap.

India.Arie Clarifies Stance On Yung Miami's Boosting/Scamming Anthem, "Spend Dat"

Hip-Hop Wired
Clapper board and Usa flag on white background

Binge These Freedom Films That Celebrate Black Stories This Fourth of July

Global Grind
Juneteenth BBQ

The Ultimate Black Cookout Playlist For July 4th Weekend

Global Grind
Trending
The Black Estate
6:00
Lifestyle  |  By Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: Quincy & Tawian Livingston Share Their Homeownership Journey

Comments
The Black Estate
4:59
Lifestyle  |  By Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection

Comments
Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

Comments
Chicago Stars v Utah Royals
Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

Athletes as Advocates: Imani Dorsey Rewrites The Playbook For Black Girls In Soccer

Comments
New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

Athletes as Advocates: NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Changing Lives Beyond Football

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close