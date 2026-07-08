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Andrew Gillum Arrested In Alabama On Drug Charges

Andrew Gillum Arrested In Alabama On Drug Charges Years After High-Profile Political Rise

The former Florida gubernatorial candidate, who narrowly lost to Ron DeSantis in 2018, is once again facing legal trouble.

Published on July 7, 2026
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Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was arrested last week in Alabama on multiple drug-related charges, marking another troubling chapter for the once-rising political star.

According to online jail records viewed by TMZ, Gillum was taken into custody Thursday night by police in Daphne, Alabama. He was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities have not yet released details about the circumstances that led to the arrest.

The arrest is the latest legal issue for Gillum, whose political career unraveled after a widely publicized incident in 2020. That year, emergency responders were called to a room at the Mondrian Hotel in Miami Beach after another man reported that someone with Gillum appeared to have overdosed. Police body-camera footage later showed prescription pill bottles inside the room, and officers recovered three small bags containing methamphetamine.

Despite the discovery, prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Gillum or the other man because investigators said there was not enough evidence to prove either man possessed the drugs, which were not found on either individual.

Gillum rose to national prominence during the 2018 election cycle after winning the Democratic nomination for governor of Florida. His campaign drew widespread attention as he sought to become the state’s first Black governor.

In the general election, Gillum narrowly lost to Republican Ron DeSantis by roughly 30,000 votes in one of the closest gubernatorial races in Florida history. Before his statewide run, Gillum served as mayor of Tallahassee from 2014 to 2018.

It remains unclear whether Gillum has retained an attorney or entered a plea in connection with the new Alabama charges.

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